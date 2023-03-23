Norman Steinberg, Co-Writer of 'Blazing Saddles', Dead at 83: Reports

Norman Steinberg died at his Hudson Valley home in upstate New York on March 15

By
Published on March 23, 2023 11:52 AM
Norman Steinberg
Photo: JONATHON ZIEGLER/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Norman Steinberg, the co-writer of Blazing Saddles, has died, multiple outlets report. He was 83.

Steinberg died on March 15, Deadline reported, citing the star's family, while he was at his Hudson Valley home in upstate New York, The Hollywood Reporter added.

The star's family members did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Per Variety, a memorial service for the Brooklyn-born screenwriter will be held in New York in the spring.

Steinberg is survived by Serine Hastings, his wife, along with his ex-wife Bonnie Strock and their kids — son Nik and daughter Daphne — plus Steinberg's three grandchildren.

Norman Steinberg
JONATHON ZIEGLER/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The lawyer-turned-comedy scribe was most known for his legendary team-up with Mel Brooks, and in 1971 he earned an Emmy win for The Flip Wilson Show.

Brooks, 96, paid tribute to Steinberg in a Twitter post on Wednesday, after news broke of his death.

"It's a sad day when Norman Steinberg leaves us," Brooks wrote of his former work partner. "From BLAZING SADDLES to MY FAVORITE YEAR, he was one of the best writers I ever worked with. I'm so glad I rescued him from a dull stable legal career, because he always permeated the writers room with his infectious comic spirit."

According to THR, Brooks met Steinberg at the Chock Full O'Nuts café in Brooklyn, which was across from Steinberg's law office, when the future EGOT winner gave the lawyer a shot at writing a spy spoof script for him, Get Smart.

The move prompted Steinberg to end his legal career and instead try out a career in Hollywood. After Saddles, Steinberg wound up heading comedy development for Paramount Television

Some of Steinberg's other famous films include Johnny Dangerously (1984) with Michael Keaton, My Favorite Year (1982) with the late Peter O'Toole and Yes, Giorgio (1982) with the late Italian opera singer, Luciano Pavarotti.

