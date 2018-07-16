Norman Reedus Wishes Pregnant Girlfriend Diane Kruger Happy Birthday with Silly Face Mask Photo

Diane Kruger is celebrating her first birthday as a mom-to-be — and her boyfriend Norman Reedus is sweetly wishing her the best.

The Walking Dead actor posted a funny picture of the two on his Instagram doing face masks with a sweet message on Monday. The two first met while filming the 2015 movie Sky, in which Kruger’s character embarks on a journey of self-discovery after leaving her husband and getting romantically involved with Reedus’ character.

The pair went public with their relationship in March 2017 and PEOPLE confirmed in May this year the couple is expecting their first child.

“happybirthdaysunshine,” Reedus captioned the selfie.

While this will be 42-year-old Kruger’s first child, Reedus, 49, is already a dad to 18-year-old son Mingus Lucien, his only child with ex Helena Christensen.

Kruger sparked rumors of her pregnancy at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, where she wore a variety of loose-fitting outfits during the event. (The German-American actress took home the festival’s best actress prize in 2017 for her German-language film In the Fade.)

Kruger previously dated The Affair star Joshua Jackson (who costarred with Reedus and Kruger in Sky) for a decade before breaking up in summer 2016. Reedus was in a five-year relationship with model Christensen, 49, whom he split from in 2003.