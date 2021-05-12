Norman Lloyd, Star of Alfred Hitchcock's Saboteur, Dead at 106

The veteran actor was also known for playing veteran physician Dr. Daniel Auschlander in 132 episodes of the medical drama St. Elsewhere

Norman Lloyd, an Emmy-nominated actor, producer and director who played the villain in Alfred Hitchcock's Saboteur, has died. He was 106.

Lloyd died at home in Los Angeles Tuesday, his son Michael told The Hollywood Reporter. No cause of death has been reported.

A rep for Lloyd did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Lloyd had an expansive career the spanned over seven decades. As an actor, he worked with generations of directors, including Alfred Hitchcock for his 1942 film Saboteur and Judd Apatow in 2015's Trainwreck.

His other notable film roles included Mr. Nolan in Dead Poets Society as well as Mr. Letterblair in The Age of Innocence. He also starred opposite Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin in 1952's Limelight.

Lloyd was known for playing veteran physician Dr. Daniel Auschlander in 132 episodes of the medical drama St. Elsewhere. The show won 13 Emmys among 62 nominations, including outstanding drama series for every season.

Lloyd attended New York University and, in the mid-1930s, was asked by Orson Welles and John Houseman to join their iconic Mercury Theatre. It was there that he starred in Welles' 1937 Broadway adaptation of Julius Caesar.

He began his foray into film when he played the villain Frank Fry, who falls from the Statue of Liberty in Hitchcock's Saboteur. The film would launch a decades-long collaboration between Lloyd and Hitchcock.

In 1945, Lloyd landed a role in Spellbound and would eventually work as a director and producer on the TV series Alfred Hitchcock Presents and its follow-up, The Alfred Hitchcock Hour.

Lloyd was nominated for two Emmys throughout his career. The first was in 1970 when the NBC drama The Name of the Game — on which Lloyd was a producer — was nominated for Outstanding Dramatic Series.

In 1974, Lloyd was a producer on the nominated TV adaptation of Bruce Jay Friedman's off-Broadway play, Steambath.