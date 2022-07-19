See All the Stars at the Hollywood Premiere of Nope
The stars of Jordan Peele's latest thriller turned it out at the film's Hollywood premiere — with help from some famous friends, too
Chelsea Peretti & Jordan Peele
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Daniel Kaluuya
Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images
Keke Palmer
Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Steven Yeun
Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images
Michael B. Jordan
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Lupita Nyong'o
Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Miguel & Nazanin Mandi
Credit: Unique Nicole/WireImage
Wrenn Schmidt
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Tunde Adebimpe
Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic
Storm Reid
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Stephen Root
Credit: Alberto Rodriguez/THR/Getty Images
Stephen & Ayesha Curry
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Brandon Perea
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Marsai Martin
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Lil Rel Howery
Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic
Kelly Rowland
Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic
Karrueche Tran
Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
John Boyega
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Eddie Jemison
Credit: Alberto Rodriguez/THR/Getty Images
Erika Alexander
Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Devon Graye
Jennifer Lafleur
Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images
Bill Burr
Credit: Alberto Rodriguez/THR/Getty Images
Carl Clemons-Hopkins
Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Corey Feldman
Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images
