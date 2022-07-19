See All the Stars at the Hollywood Premiere of Nope

The stars of Jordan Peele's latest thriller turned it out at the film's Hollywood premiere — with help from some famous friends, too

By Kate Hogan July 19, 2022 10:45 AM

1

Chelsea Peretti & Jordan Peele

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
2

Daniel Kaluuya

Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images

3

Keke Palmer

Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
4

Steven Yeun

Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images
5

Michael B. Jordan

Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

6

Lupita Nyong'o

Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
7

Miguel & Nazanin Mandi

Credit: Unique Nicole/WireImage
8

Wrenn Schmidt

Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
9

Tunde Adebimpe

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic
10

Storm Reid

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
11

Stephen Root

Credit: Alberto Rodriguez/THR/Getty Images
12

Stephen & Ayesha Curry

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
13

Brandon Perea

Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
14

Marsai Martin

Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
15

Lil Rel Howery

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic
16

Kelly Rowland

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic
17

Karrueche Tran

Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
18

John Boyega

Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
19

Eddie Jemison

Credit: Alberto Rodriguez/THR/Getty Images
20

Erika Alexander

Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
21

Devon Graye

22

Jennifer Lafleur

Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images
23

Bill Burr

Credit: Alberto Rodriguez/THR/Getty Images
24

Carl Clemons-Hopkins

Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
25

Corey Feldman

Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images
