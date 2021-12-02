Noomi Rapace says when she rewatches 2011's Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows she can "see" that she was going through divorce "in my face, hear it in my voice"

Noomi Rapace Reflects on Making Sherlock Holmes While 'Coming Out of My Divorce': It Was 'Chaotic'

Noomi Rapace is reflecting on working while going through a divorce in her personal life.

Speaking with The Guardian, the actress, 41, opened up about her divorce from Swedish actor Ola Rapace, with whom she shares an 18-year-old son. Noomi said that when she rewatches some of her movies made around the time of the breakup — like 2011's Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows and 2012's Prometheus — she can notice the stress in her appearance.

"If I watch that now I can see I was in the middle of my divorce. I can see it in my face, hear it in my voice," she said. "I can see my chest is locked. I can see that was a day where we had a big argument that morning or I hadn't slept the entire night. Making both Sherlock Holmes and Prometheus I was coming out of my divorce, and life was really chaotic."

Noomi, who played Lisbeth Salander in the Swedish-language Girl with the Dragon Tattoo movies, also explained why she now rejects playing female characters described as "badass."

"I don't want to be the badass. I even hate the word. People are always pitching things to me, 'She's so badass, she's so you.' I'm like …," said Noomi, who added that playing her breakout role of Salander was "like drowning in trauma."

"It meant that the first connective tissue between me and the world was pain for many years. Pain and sadness was like my identity card. Now I've healed a lot," she continued. "Maybe I'm not lighter but I would say I allow more colors in me. I feel looser. The veneer, the shield I'd built up since childhood, is slowly peeling off. I'm alive now rather than surviving."