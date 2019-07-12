WATCH: Noomi Rapace Loses Her Sanity as a Mourning Mother in First Trailer for Angel of Mine

Noomi Rapace is walking down a dark path.

In a PEOPLE exclusive trailer of Angel of Mine, the 39-year-old actress stars Lizzie, a woman on the edge of a psychotic break after losing her infant daughter in a hospital accident.

Rapace gives a strong performance opposite The Handmaid’s Tale’s Golden Globe nominee Yvonne Strahovski, who plays Lizzie’s neighbor, Claire, in the thriller.

The two women become at odds with each other when Lizzie begins to believe Claire’s daughter is her own.

“Every time I see Lola I become more convinced,” Lizzie tells Claire.

Image zoom Noomi Rapace in Angel of Mine Lionsgate

“Convinced of what?” Claire asks as Lizzie says, “That she is my daughter.”

Claire takes her concerns to her husband, telling him, “She is stalking our family,” as Lizzie is seen following their daughter, Lola, to school.

Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast) also stars in the film as Mike, Lizzie’s ex-husband who files for full custody of their son, Thomas.

Richard Roxburgh, Finn Little, Rob Collins and Rachel Gordon also star.

Angel of Mine is in select theaters and On Demand Aug. 30.