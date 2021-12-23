Non-Christmas Christmas Movies to Watch All Year (or When You Need a Break from the Holiday Classics)

Whether you want to keep the Christmas spirit going all year round without judgement or you're tired of watching your favorite festive classic for the 500th time, these not-too-Christmasy Christmas movies are the perfect solution 

By Andrea Wurzburger December 23, 2021 10:07 AM

Die Hard

Credit: 20th Century Studios

Perhaps the most popular and hotly debated question of all time: Is Die Hard — the film in which Bruce Willis' character utters the words, "yippee-kay-yay motherf------" — a Christmas movie? For that reason, and that reason alone, the action flick (which does, in fact, take place during a Christmas party) makes the list. 

The Harry Potter Series

Credit: Peter Mountain/Warner Bros.

The magic of Christmas meets the magic of the wizarding world with the Harry Potter series, making it an essential Christmas movie marathon. What we would do for a hand-knit sweater from Mrs. Weasley right about now! 

You've Got Mail

Credit: Brian Hamill/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

You've Got Mail is an adaptation of The Shop Around the Corner, which is a Christmas story, but that's not why it makes the list. Not only does it take place through the winter months in New York City — and nowhere does Christmastime quite like N.Y.C. — but watching Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks go from enemies to lovers is like downing a warm cup of cocoa. 

Meet Me in St. Louis

Credit: Mgm/Kobal/Shutterstock

While only a small portion of this Judy Garland classic takes place around Christmas, it still managed to give us the holiday classic, "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas." 

Little Women

Credit: Columbia Pictures

Any version of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel will do (and there are plenty to choose from) but may we suggest starting with the 2021 adaptation? 

The Chronicles of Narnia

Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

Whip yourself up a Turkish delight and disappear into the magic of Narnia for the holidays. You might even see Father Christmas along the way. 

Rocky IV

Credit: Snap/Shutterstock

The fourth installment of the Rocky films begs the question: What could be more festive than the ultimate showdown between Rocky Balboa and Ivan Drago in Russia on Christmas?  The answer: Not much. 

While You Were Sleeping

Credit: Buena Vista/Getty

Feel-good rom-coms are a staple of the season, and this '90s movie, starring Sandra Bullock and Peter Callaghan, takes place over the holidays in Chicago, making it an easy add to the list. 

Mean Girls

Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

The "Jingle Bell Rock" scene is enough to justify this movie as a non-Christmas Christmas movie — perfect for the person who can't watch Elf one more time and just needs a dash of holiday cheer. 

Just Friends

Credit: MMV New Line Productions

A silly rom-com that takes place while Ryan Reynolds' character is home for the holidays, that also features the hilarious Anna Faris? Sign us up! It has a Christmasy vibe and features quintessential holiday activities like Christmas parties, caroling and decorating, without hitting us over the head with the Christmas cheer. 

The Parent Trap

Credit: Lorey Sebastian/Walt Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

Listen, I can hear you already, "But The Parent Trap doesn't have any Christmas scenes! This is where I draw the line!" But it's just the kind of feel-good, family-oriented movie we want to be watching by the fire when we've tired of the Princess Switch trilogy. 

Batman Returns

The Tim Burton movie  is set during Christmas in Gotham City and contains a lot of Christmas allegory, so why not add it to your lineup to break up some of the less action-packed films on your roster? 

Iron Man 3

Credit: Marvel/Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

It's a bird, it's a plane — it's another superhero who has a Christmas-adjacent movie: Iron Man! The Marvel film has little to do with Christmas, but does take place during the holiday, so add it to your list. 

Babe

Credit: Carolyn Jones/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Say it with us, "Christmas means carnage!" Honor your furry friends by watching this feel-good family film. 

Frozen

Credit: Frozen (2014) Elsa.

We know you've heard "Let It Go" 1 million times over the last few years, but it's better than having the same line from "Wonderful Christmastime" stuck in your head, right?

Trading Places

Credit: Starz

"Security? Merry Christmas!" Trading Places takes place in Philadelphia over the holidays, which means that even though it's not technically a Christmas movie, it still has the festive moments that make it feel like it qualifies. Who could forget the holiday party scene?  

When Harry Met Sally

Credit: Castle Rock/Nelson/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

There's something undeniably cozy about this love story, which culminates in an unforgettable New Year's Eve scene. It's impossible not to feel all warm and fuzzy when Harry (Billy Crystal) tells Sally (Meg Ryan), "I came here tonight because when you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible." 

By Andrea Wurzburger