The Undoing Breakout Star Noma Dumezweni Signs on to Live-Action Little Mermaid in New Role

Noma Dumezweni is heading out of the courtroom and under the sea.

The actress, best known for her scene-stealing role as Hugh Grant's lawyer in the HBO thriller series The Undoing, will be joining the cast of the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

Dumezweni is set to play a brand new character that was not part of the animated movie. The actress previously worked with Disney on Mary Poppins Returns.

The 51-year-old, who recently appeared in Hulu's Normal People and has her own upcoming HBO series Made For Love, joins an already star-studded cast for the adaptation of the 1989 Disney princess classic.

Disney announced back in July 2019 that singer Halle Bailey — one half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle — will be taking on the titular role of Ariel. The R&B singer’s casting was quickly met with praises, as fans celebrated Disney’s diverse choice for the role.

Opposite Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King was cast as the charming Prince Eric. The British actor has been previously seen in World on Fire, Agatha and the Curse of Ishtar, as well as Postcards from London and A Dog’s Way Home.

Melissa McCarthy is slated to play Ursula, the film's main antagonist, while Javier Bardem will star as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Awkwafina as Scuttle.

Meanwhile, Lin-Manuel Miranda is serving as an executive producer while also working on the new music for the film.

Production on the film began last year. It has since been put on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, McCarthy appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where she shared that production will likely resume in the coming months.