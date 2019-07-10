People Can’t Believe the ‘Nodding Meme Guy’ Is Robert Redford and Not Zach Galifianakis

Zach Galifianakis totally looks just like a young Robert Redford and the internet is not handling it well.

Twitter was taken by storm this week when people started finding out that a popular GIF does not feature Galifianakis, as many people thought. Instead, it’s a shot from the 1972 drama Jeremiah Johnson starring Redford as a reclusive Mexican-American War veteran lives in the mountains in isolation.

Shot 47 years ago, Redford was 35 in the film — just four years younger than a 39-year-old Galifianakis when he exploded onto the scene in 2009 with The Hangover.

Image zoom Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty; Warner Bros.; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Redford, now 82, and Galifianakis, now 49, clearly resemble each other, and the internet is absolutely shocked to find out the popular meme is not who they think it was.

“I was today years old when I realized this wasn’t zach galifianakis,” journalist Jemele Hill wrote on Twitter.

“Just discovered that the person in this gif is Robert Redford not Zach Galifianakis and now I’m doubting everything I’ve ever learned in school,” another user echoed.

I was today years old when I realized this wasn’t zach galifianakis https://t.co/ifLeUGlOCA — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 10, 2019

Just discovered that the person in this gif is Robert Redford not Zach Galifianakis and now I'm doubting everything I've ever learned in school pic.twitter.com/8rnPDiYlqB — Jim Bray (@JimBray18) July 10, 2019

Always thought this was Zach Galifianakis… You learn something new everyday https://t.co/3sIcueb1w7 — Zac Goode (@ZeeOhGee) July 9, 2019

I just found out that this gif is Robert Redford and I am shooketh pic.twitter.com/xhUPp6MWOP — Stephanie Snowden (@YouGotSnowd) July 9, 2019

I will not accept that this isn’t Zach Galifinakis https://t.co/7CdiL71vnu — Tom Hoare (@HoareTom) July 9, 2019

But while some Twitter users were clearly shocked, others were more shocked that people didn’t immediately recognize Redford in the classic movie.

“Did anyone really think that the guy in this gif was Zach Galifianakis and not Robert Redford? Come on guys, that’s Jeremiah Johnson! Maybe I’m just too big of a movie geek,” one user wrote.

Did anyone really think that the guy in this gif was Zach Galifianakis and not Robert Redford? Come on guys, that’s Jeremiah Johnson! Maybe I’m just too big of a movie geek 🤷🏻‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/9TR80PMCtC — Man of Mayhem 🤪 (@fabiangib) July 10, 2019