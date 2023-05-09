Noah Schnapp Says 'Intense' Scenes with Garrett Hedlund and Victoria Justice Brought Them 'Closer' (Exclusive)

Noah Schnapp, Garrett Hedlund and Victoria Justice star in the new thriller The Tutor, now available on demand

Published on May 9, 2023 08:00 AM
Noah Schnapp, Garrett Hedlund and Victoria Justice Met for First Time on 'The Tutor'
Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty, Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty, Paul Archuleta/Getty

Noah Schnapp, Victoria Justice and Garrett Hedlund got to know each other quickly while making the new thriller The Tutor.

The costars tell PEOPLE they found themselves filming The Tutor's most intense moments at the beginning of filming the new movie, which follows Hedlund as a private tutor whose newest student (Schnapp) grows eerily obsessed with him and his girlfriend (Justice).

"I think working on those intense scenes together brings us closer," Schnapp, 18, says. "And being able to start with that made us vulnerable with each other and allowed us to work on anything after that with ease."

Hedlund, 38, agreed with his costar's assessment, calling the production's choice to film The Tutor's most intense moments first "such a reveal and a barometer of what you're dancing with and sparring with onscreen."

"As Noah said, you get so vulnerable, but you also get to see each other's bravery," the actor says. "And when you're dealing with such tricky scenes right off the bat, you get to see where everybody's bringing their fearless game right off at day one, bringing their vulnerable game right off of day one.

Noah Schnapp and Garrett Hedlund's new movie The Tutor
Vertical Entertainment

"It inspires you as an actor and inspires sort of everybody around to be on their toes and to come prepared and ready to play," he adds.

The Tutor follows Hedlund as "an in-demand tutor for the East Coast monied elite," who takes a job instructing Jackson, the son of a billionaire on the premises of his family's "remote New York waterfront estate," according to an official synopsis.

"Almost immediately, Ethan realizes that his student's interest in his life borders upon obsession," the synopsis reads. As tension grows between tutor and student, Jackson begins making false allegations of physical violence against Ethan and threatens "to expose Ethan's perceived dark secrets to his girlfriend and the authorities."

"I think it took a lot of trust to just jump into the deep end like that," Justice, 30, tells PEOPLE of filming The Tutor's most intense moments "And for me, I was a little nervous. But I think, especially after getting those big scenes out of the way, it was kind of a relief."

Victoria Justice in The Tutor
Vertical Entertainment

Hedlund adds that his costars were "so wonderful to go on this journey with."

"And the scenes were so organic, spontaneous, and they improvised at such wonderful moments that gave it a wonderful fluidity and gave it a sense of humanity and life that was relatable," he adds. "That is refreshing for something that's a psychological drama or psychological thriller of these kinds."

The Tutor also stars Jonny Weston and was written by Ryan King. For Schnapp, best known as a television favorite on Netflix's Stranger Things, the movie marks his first film appearance since 2020, when he appeared in the Netflix Adam Sandler movie Hubie Halloween and the drama Waiting for Anya.

The Tutor is now available on demand.

