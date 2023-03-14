Noah Schnapp Cozies Up to Garrett Hedlund in Sinister Clip from New Thriller 'The Tutor'

Garrett Hedlund's tutor character Ethan opens up to Noah Schnapp's student Jackson in a new clip from their upcoming movie The Tutor.

In the clip, shared exclusively with PEOPLE by Vertical on Tuesday, Ethan tells Jackson that his mother left his family when he was just 10 years old as he comforts the teenager and tries to offer advice on how Jackson can navigate a relationship with his own father.

"We're all just broken. We can really only just try our best," Ethan tells Jackson in the clip, as Jackson rests his head against Ethan's leg.

The scene takes a turn when Jackson stands up, tells Ethan he must be a "really special person" for his listening skills and exits the room, leaving the tutor bewildered at his pupil's strange behavior.

"What the f---?" Ethan says to himself as he closes the doors behind Jackson and throws a book against a couch, confused by the interaction.

Vertical Entertainment

The clip comes from the Jordan Ross-directed movie The Tutor, in which Hedlund, 38, plays "an in-demand tutor for the East Coast monied elite" who takes a job instructing Jackson (Stranger Things star Schnapp), the son of a billionaire on the premises of his family's "remote New York waterfront estate," according to an official synopsis for the film.

"Almost immediately, Ethan realizes that his student's interest in his life borders upon obsession," reads the synopsis, adding that as tension grows between tutor and student, Jackson begins making false allegations of physical violence against Ethan and threatens "to expose Ethan's perceived dark secrets to his girlfriend (Victoria Justice) and the authorities."

Vertical Entertainment

As Ethan and Jackson's relationship grows out of hand, the tutor confronts Ethan and warns him to stay away, prompting what appears to be an actual physical confrontation between the pair, according to the film's trailer.

The film, which also stars Jonny Weston, was written by Ryan King. The movie also makes for Schnapp's first film appearance since 2020, when he appeared in the Netflix Adam Sandler movie Hubie Halloween and the drama Waiting for Anya.

The Tutor premieres in theaters March 24.