Noah Schnapp Cozies Up to Garrett Hedlund in Sinister Clip from New Thriller 'The Tutor'

The Tutor premieres in theaters March 24

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 14, 2023 10:00 AM

Garrett Hedlund's tutor character Ethan opens up to Noah Schnapp's student Jackson in a new clip from their upcoming movie The Tutor.

In the clip, shared exclusively with PEOPLE by Vertical on Tuesday, Ethan tells Jackson that his mother left his family when he was just 10 years old as he comforts the teenager and tries to offer advice on how Jackson can navigate a relationship with his own father.

"We're all just broken. We can really only just try our best," Ethan tells Jackson in the clip, as Jackson rests his head against Ethan's leg.

The scene takes a turn when Jackson stands up, tells Ethan he must be a "really special person" for his listening skills and exits the room, leaving the tutor bewildered at his pupil's strange behavior.

"What the f---?" Ethan says to himself as he closes the doors behind Jackson and throws a book against a couch, confused by the interaction.

Noah Schnapp in The Tutor
Vertical Entertainment

The clip comes from the Jordan Ross-directed movie The Tutor, in which Hedlund, 38, plays "an in-demand tutor for the East Coast monied elite" who takes a job instructing Jackson (Stranger Things star Schnapp), the son of a billionaire on the premises of his family's "remote New York waterfront estate," according to an official synopsis for the film.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Almost immediately, Ethan realizes that his student's interest in his life borders upon obsession," reads the synopsis, adding that as tension grows between tutor and student, Jackson begins making false allegations of physical violence against Ethan and threatens "to expose Ethan's perceived dark secrets to his girlfriend (Victoria Justice) and the authorities."

Victoria Justice in The Tutor
Vertical Entertainment

As Ethan and Jackson's relationship grows out of hand, the tutor confronts Ethan and warns him to stay away, prompting what appears to be an actual physical confrontation between the pair, according to the film's trailer.

The film, which also stars Jonny Weston, was written by Ryan King. The movie also makes for Schnapp's first film appearance since 2020, when he appeared in the Netflix Adam Sandler movie Hubie Halloween and the drama Waiting for Anya.

The Tutor premieres in theaters March 24.

Related Articles
Kate Bosworth and Lucien Laviscount in the upcoming movie Last Sentinel https://vert-ent.app.box.com/s/zq573orlnurpxlvzy4gglcqk7vddam97 HED: Kate Bosworth Stars in Trailer for New Movie Last Sentinel courtesy of Vertical Entertainment
Kate Bosworth Plays a Soldier Stuck at Sea in a Dystopian War in Chilling' Last Sentinel' Trailer
The Resurrection of Charles Manson
Frank Grillo Plays a Cult Leader in Creepy Trailer for 'The Resurrection of Charles Manson'
A still from Judy Blume Forever by Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok, an official selection of the Premieres program at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.
Judy Blume and Her Fans Explore Author's Legacy in Trailer for New Documentary 'Judy Blume Forever'
frankie grande, Michael Urie
Frankie Grande, Michael Urie and More Enter a Haunted House in Trailer for 'Summoning Sylvia'
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff arrive at the "A Good Person" UK Premiere at The Ham Yard Hotel on March 08, 2023 in London, England.
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff Support Each Other on Red Carpet for Their Film 'A Good Person' After Breakup
Kiernan Shipka Plays the Daughter of Two Disabled Parents in Touching Trailer for Wildflower
Kiernan Shipka Plays the Daughter of Neurodivergent Parents in Touching Trailer for 'Wildflower'
Keanu Reeves attends a special screening of Warner Bros. "DC League of Super Pets" at AMC The Grove 14 on July 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
German Scientists Name Fungus-Killing Bacteria After Keanu Reeves: 'That's Pretty Cool'
Carmen (Melissa Barrera) and Aidan (Paul Mescal) Linn in CARMEN
Paul Mescal and Melissa Barrera Fall in Love, Dance Through the Desert in 'Carmen' Teaser Trailer
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Noah Schnapp and David Harbour attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 New York Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix)
David Harbour Reacts to 'Stranger Things' Costar Noah Schnapp's 'Terrific' Coming Out as Gay
Austin Butler Says It's 'Surreal' Starring in Dune: Part Two: You're 'Like a Kid in Your Favorite Film'
Austin Butler Says He Hasn't 'Heard Anything' About Reprising His 'Zoey 101' Role in Upcoming Film
Russell Crowe The Pope's Exorcist
Russell Crowe Confronts Demons in Creepy Trailer for 'The Pope's Exorcist'
Morgan Freeman and Cole Hauser in The Ritual Killer trailer
Cole Hauser and Morgan Freeman Track Down a Murderer in 'The Ritual Killer' Trailer
Riley Keough (Daisy Jones), Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne)
'Daisy Jones & The Six' : Riley Keough Brings 'the Fire' — and Love Triangle Drama — in 'Intimate' Trailer
Adam Sandler
'The Wedding Singer' Turns 25! What Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler Have Said About Reuniting
Dar Salim (left) as Ahmed and Jake Gyllenhaal (right) as Sgt. John Kinley in THE COVENANT, directed by Guy Ritchie, a Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film.
See Jake Gyllenhaal as a U.S. Army Sergeant in Trailer for Guy Ritchie's 'The Covenant'
Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors
Jonathan Majors Says He and 'Best Buddy' Michael B. Jordan Talk About 'Girl Troubles'