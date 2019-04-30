Noah Centineo Is He-Man! Netflix Heartthrob Confirms He'll Lead Masters of the Universe Remake

It’s official!

Netflix heartthrob Noah Centineo confirmed he’ll be stepping into He-Man’s shoes for the announced Masters of the Universe remake.

“I’m very excited, it’s quite an opportunity,” Centineo, 22, told host Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show Monday night.

Sony Pictures and Mattel Films are teaming up to bring the superhero to the big screen once again. The movie is based on the popular Mattel toy figures that spurned the 80’s cartoon show He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. The kids show also spawned the live-action 1987 film Masters of the Universe starring Dolph Lundgren as He-Man.

Band of Robbers directors Adam and Aaron Nee are now helming the film and co-writing the screenplay.

Centineo has emerged as the go-to heartthrob after his turn in back-to-back Netflix films in August. He first played the lovable and dreamy Peter Kavinsky in the hit To All the Boys I Loved Before, which is getting a sequel.

Just a few weeks later, Centineo once again played the romantic lead in Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, cementing his status as a rom-com hunk.

He is now starring in The Perfect Date opposite Laura Marano and Camila Mendes, another Netflix film in which he plays a high school senior who creates an app that allows women to choose his personality to create the perfect companion for the night.

Centineo opened up to PEOPLE earlier this year about his designated role of “Internet boyfriend” after all his rom-com roles.

“I want to keep doing those,” he said. “But I want to branch out and risk and do other things, too.”