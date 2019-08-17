Noah Centineo Says Goodbye to His To All the Boys Character Peter Kavinsky: 'Forever Grateful'

No longer will we hear the “whoa whoa whoa’s” made famous by To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before‘s Noah Centineo.

The actor, 23, announced on Twitter Saturday that he recently filmed the final take in the rom-com as his character Peter Kavinsky.

“Tonight was my last night as Peter Kavinsky,” he began. “I hope you all love these last installments as much as we do. Forever grateful for the opportunity to be yours.”

Centineo concluded his post with messages of gratitude. “Thank you Lana, thank you Michael, Thank you Matt, Thank you Netflix, grateful to every person who told this story with us,” he wrote.

His tweet comes two days after he and TATB costar Lana Condor announced on Instagram that they continued filming the third movie after wrapping work on a previously announced sequel titled P.S. I Still Love You, which will hit Netflix on Feb. 12.

Netflix confirmed the news in a tweet, adding that the third would be called Always and Forever Lara Jean.

In a video, announcing the third movie, Centineo asks Condor, “Why have we been filming the second To All the Boys for so long?” as the pair reveal they had been working on the third.

Before filming began in January, Centineo told PEOPLE he couldn’t wait to begin work on the sequel.

“I haven’t seen a script yet, but I know Lana is stoked,” he said at the time. “We’re all really, really excited. I’m over the moon.”

Centineo previously told PEOPLE last year, before Netflix confirmed the second movie, that he “would love to do a sequel,” adding, “it’s such a great story and it needs to be finished.