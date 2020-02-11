Noah Centineo Says Girlfriend Alexis Ren 'Is Very Good at Monogamy': 'I Love' It Too

Noah Centineo is happily diving into his longest relationship yet.

The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before heartthrob is breaking his silence on his relationship with model Alexis Ren, both 23, just weeks after he posted about them for the first time on Instagram.

“Yeah, it’s been a minute,” he told Men’s Harper’s Baazar of his 10-month romance with Ren. “It’s the longest relationship I’ve ever been in. She’s very good at monogamy. Actually, I love monogamy too.”

He’s also not into one-night stands.

“Dude, you ever actually have one? Ninety percent of the time, they’re not good,” he said.

The two first made their relationship official in October when they stepped out together at a UNICEF Halloween party. Later that night, the couple was also spotted holding hands outside the event.

RELATED: Red Carpet Debut! Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren Are Hand-in-Hand at L.A. Event

Image zoom Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren Broadimage/Shutterstock

Image zoom Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren BG027/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ren previously dated her Dancing with the Stars partner Alan Bersten during their time on the show last year. In December 2018, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair had broken up.

Meanwhile, Centineo has kept quiet about his love life. The Perfect Date actor was previously linked to Lily Collins, but PEOPLE later confirmed that the two were not an item.

RELATED: Noah Centineo Says Goodbye to His To All the Boys Character Peter Kavinsky: ‘Forever Grateful’

In September 2018, Centineo told PEOPLE that he was “single” and denied rumors that he was dating his To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before costar Lana Condor.

“From what she’s told me and from what I’ve seen, she’s so happy with her man, and I’m so happy for her with her man,” Centineo said at the time. “Yeah, just friends. Lovely, lovely friends. She’s my favorite.”

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You debuts on Netflix Feb. 12.