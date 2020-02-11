Noah Centineo Recalls a 'Dark Time' Before He Got Sober: There Wasn't 'Much I Wouldn't Do'

Noah Centineo is opening up about achieving sobriety after breaking out in Hollywood.

The To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You star graces the digital cover of Harper’s Bazaar in which he spoke about using drugs from the time he was 17 to the day before his 21st birthday.

“There’s a syndicate of, like, 500 to 1,000 kids in the entertainment industry that are all trying to make it right now that all they do Monday to Monday is party every night,” Centineo, 23 said.

The actor said his favorite thing to do with friends was “take Molly and talk for five hours and like get to the bottom of some really deeply philosophical existential questions.”

The actor, who broke into fame with 2018’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, said he used to try “everything.”

“There wasn’t really much I wouldn’t do. I never ever injected anything, which is good,” he continued. “I smoked a lot of things. I was really upset, man. It was a really dark time in my life.”

Centineo’s parents divorced when he was 15 and he lived with his mother in California, while his father and sister Taylor lived in Florida.

“As the 15-year-old living in close quarters with my mom, I felt an obligation to step up and fill a role, fill a position that was vacant at that time, you know, and in doing so, I bristled and I kind of shoved down a lot of emotion,” he said.

Centineo soon moved out and “couch-surfed in the Valley and Hollywood for, like, four years.”

“I do a lot of freaking out,” he said before diving into ways he likes to keep himself grounded. “I like baths. I like meditation. I like journaling. I talk to myself a lot if I’m mad at something that I did.”

He continued, “I hold myself very accountable, but I talk myself off of ledges, too. And that’s a strong thing.”

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You begins streaming on Netflix on Feb. 12.