Noah Centineo Poses Shirtless as He Trains to Play He-Man in Masters of the Universe Remake

Noah Centineo is bulking up for his next film role.

The 24-year-old actor, who is currently training to play He-Man in the upcoming remake of Masters of the Universe, showed off his muscular physique as he posed shirtless in two photos he shared to Instagram on Sunday.

"The question is.. should I start training again?" he captioned the post.

Last year, Centineo opened up about being cast as the iconic 1980's superhero in the Sony film, which was set to hit theaters on March 5, 2021 but has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a really big responsibility,” he told MTV News in June 2019. “It’s a new universe and it’s a new studio and their take on a universe. The Nee brothers, Adam and Aaron Nee, they’re directing it, and they’re the filmmakers in charge of the story, and they are doing one hell of a job developing the world and all these things, so. I can’t tell you what tone they’re going for, but they’re genius, so.”

While the Netflix hearthrob remained tight-lipped on the film's details, Centineo did reveal he has been busy practicing the character’s ‘I have the power!’ battle cry.

“I’ve been screaming it until my voice is vocally fried, man," he said.

The franchise began in earnest back in 1982, when Mattel first introduced the Masters of the Universe action figures. A cartoon series, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, propelled the franchise into a pop culture phenomenon, and the first film debuted in 1987, with Dolph Lundgren playing the titular character.

The cartoon series was rebooted back in 2002 on Cartoon Network, however the franchise has remained inactive since then, despite Sony’s efforts to get a new film into production over the past several years.