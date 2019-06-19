Noah Centineo Opens Up About Playing He-Man: ‘It’s a Really Big Responsibility’

Noah Centineo is currently preparing to play He-Man in the upcoming remake of Masters of the Universe, and the the 23-year-old actor is well-aware of the magnitude of his role.

With Sony taking over production duties for the franchise, Centineo knows that fans of the 1980’s icon will have high expectations for the film.

“It’s a really big responsibility,” Centineo told MTV News of playing the iconic superhero. “It’s a new universe and it’s a new studio and their take on a universe. The Nee brothers, Adam and Aaron Nee, they’re directing it, and they’re the filmmakers in charge of the story, and they are doing one hell of a job developing the world and all these things, so. I can’t tell you what tone they’re going for, but they’re genius, so.”

Image zoom Noah Centineo and He-Man Jon Kopaloff/WireImage; Group W/Everett Collection

While he did remain tight-lipped on the film’s details, Centineo did reveal he has been busy practicing the character’s ‘I have the power!’ battle cry.

“I’ve been screaming it until my voice is vocally fried, man.”

The franchise began in earnest back in 1982, when Mattel first introduced the Masters of the Universe action figures. A cartoon series, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, propelled the franchise into a pop culture phenomenon, and the first film debuted in 1987, with Dolph Lundgren playing the titular character.

The cartoon series was rebooted back in 2002 on Cartoon Network, however the franchise has remained inactive since then, despite Sony’s efforts to get a new film into production over the past several years.

With Iron Man screenwriters Art Marcum and Matt Holloway having recently rewritten a draft of the film’s script, production for Masters of the Universe is slated to begin in Prague next month, and will hit theaters on March 5, 2021.

“I’m very excited, it’s quite an opportunity,” Centineo told Jimmy Fallon in April.

Centineo just recently starred in the Netflix film The Perfect Date alongside Laura Marano and Camila Mendes, which premiered in April.