Netflix Heartthrob Noah Centineo in Talks to Play He-Man in Masters of the Universe

Noah Centineo is getting the superhero treatment.

The 22-year-old is in talks to play He-Man in the upcoming Masters of the Universe movie, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Sony Pictures and Mattel Films are teaming up to bring the superhero to the big screen once again. The movie is based on the popular Mattel toy figures that spurned the 80’s cartoon show He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. The kids show also spawned the live-action 1987 film Masters of the Universe starring Dolph Lundgren as He-Man.

Band of Robbers directors Adam and Aaron Nee are now helming the film and co-writing the screenplay.

Centineo has emerged as the go-to heartthrob after his turn in back-to-back Netflix films in August. He first played the lovable and dreamy Peter Kavinsky in the hit To All the Boys I Loved Before, which is getting a sequel.

Just a few weeks later, Centineo once again played the romantic lead in Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, cementing his status as a rom-com hunk.

Since then, the actor has booked roles on movies like the Charlie’s Angels reboot and Perfect Date, another Netflix rom-com where he plays a guy who poses as the perfect boyfriend for hire.

Centineo opened up to PEOPLE earlier this year about his designated role of “Internet boyfriend” after all his rom-com roles.

“I want to keep doing those,” he said. “But I want to branch out and risk and do other things, too.”

He also looked ahead to filming the highly-anticipated To All the Boys I Loved Before sequel with costar Lana Condor.

“I haven’t seen a script yet, but I know Lana [Condor] is stoked,” he says of returning to Vancouver to shoot the film this spring. “We’re all really, really excited. I’m over the moon.”