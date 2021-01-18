Noah Centineo revealed he had the surgery on Friday

Noah Centineo Has Surgery to Remove Tonsils After 7 Years of 'Chronic Tonsillitis and Strep Throat'

Noah Centineo will be eating loads of ice cream for the next couple of weeks.

On Sunday, The Perfect Date star revealed he had undergone surgery on Friday to have his tonsils removed after experiencing seven years of chronic tonsilitis and strep throat.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Got my tonsils taken out 2 days ago. Goodbye chronic tonsillitis and strep throat," Centineo wrote on Instagram. "I hope you enjoyed your free stay for the last 7 years."

The 24-year-old actor included a series of photos and videos in his post. In one selfie he showed his inflamed white tonsils before the surgery, a sign on tonsillitis.

He also uploaded a video of himself taken right after the procedure, showing fans the back of his throat and saying, "Alright. Finished it."

Several fans sent their well wishes in the comments section. "Hope you feel much better soon 🙏🏽," one fan account wrote.

"Ahh that is the worst! Hope you have a quick recovery," another fan added.

Centineo's surgery comes just days after Netflix released the first trailer for To All The Boys: Always and Forever, the third movie in the popular rom-com franchise.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Peter (Noah Centineo) and Lara Jean (Lana Candor) in To All the Boys I've Loved Before: Always and Forever. | Credit: Katie Yu / Netflix

In the first look, Lara Jean (Lana Candor) must figure out what the future of her and Peter's (Centineo) relationship looks like now that he got accepted to Stanford in California and she didn't. To complicate things even more, Lara Jean seems to be falling in love with New York City — 3,000 miles away.

"I could really see myself living there," she tells Peter in the trailer.

"We both know what 3,000 miles would do to us," he replies.

However, Lara Jean knows she can't base her future entirely around where her high school sweetheart will be attending college. "Will I look back in 20 years and wonder if I made the wrong choice?" she contemplates.

The upcoming To All The Boys film, which the cast filmed back-to-back with the second movie, marks the final installment in the franchise based on Jenny Han's young adult series.