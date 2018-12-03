Noah Centineo Gushes Over His Celeb Crush Selena Gomez on Instagram: 'She's Gorgeous'

Selena Gomez might be taking a break from her Instagram, but Noah Centineo is still trying to find his way into her heart via the platform.

The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before breakout star, 22, commented on manager Nick Styne’s photo when he shared a throwback shot with Gomez. And it seems like Centineo might be interested in the singer and actress, who once had Styne as a talent agent.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Bahhhhh she’s gorgeous,” Centineo wrote under the smiling black-and-white shot.

Centineo hasn’t been shy about his crush on Gomez. The heartthrob admitted in September that he “has a lot of celebrity crushes,” but Gomez clearly stands out.

“Selena Gomez seems like one of the coolest people ever,” he told Seventeen.com. “And she’s an activist, as well. And clearly she loves love and is a loving person. I don’t know if it’s clear because I don’t know her, but it feels that way.”

WATCH: Noah Centineo Talks ‘Sierra Burgess Is a Loser’, Love Life & More!

Centineo burst onto the scene with back-to-back romantic comedies on Netflix earlier this fall. In To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, he stole millions of hearts as the charming Peter Kavinsky largely thanks to one particularly smooth move in which he spun costar Lana Condor around using her back pocket.

RELATED: To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before Breakout Noah Centineo Confirms He’s Single

The actor recently told PEOPLE that the scene was improvised from one of his own cute moments from a previous relationship.

“I’ve done the hand in the pocket before the film, and my last relationship — she’s this lovely, lovely, young woman who dances a lot, and we just had done it a couple times,” he explained. “And then when we were on set shooting, it just felt right. I was like, ‘This is gonna look super cute!’ I kind of just went for it. And Lana’s great, so she 100 percent just loved it. You can see she’s kind of surprised in the film, but she went with it. You gotta try to create these genuine moments.”