Noah Centineo Is Your Dream Boyfriend in New Trailer for Netflix's The Perfect Date

Noah Centineo is aiming to be the man of your dreams in the trailer for his latest Netflix film The Perfect Date.

The 22-year-old actor stars as Brooks Rattigan, an ambitious high school student with dreams of attending Yale — although that goal suffers when he finds he doesn’t have the money to pay for his education.

The set back doesn’t happen for long as he soon realizes he can earn some extra cash by posing as the boyfriend of a self-assured, punk girl named Celia Lieberman (Laura Marano).

“Is this your job? It should be. Troubled rich girls in need of a chaperone,” she tells him. “It could be big business here.”

Her words spark the launch of his “Stand-In” app in which he sells himself as a plus-one for all occasions.

“I’m offering my services as a chaperone from whatever it is girls want,” he says. “Every date would be custom built, they can pick my personality, my interests, whether I’m a listener or a talker.”

Laura Marano and Noah Centineo in The Perfect Date Netflix

Brooks soon finds himself open for business — but can’t help but reassess everything he ever wanted when he falls for Celia.

The film also stars Odiseas Georgiadis, Matt Walsh and Riverdale‘s Camila Mendes.

The Perfect Date launches on Netflix on April 12.