Noah Centineo Clarifies His Comments About Sobriety, Says He Is 'Back to Drinking'

Noah Centineo is expanding on recent comments he made about his sobriety.

During an interview on Variety and iHeartRadio’s podcast, The Big Ticket with Marc Malkin, Centineo was asked about the fan reaction to his recent Harper’s Bazaar digital cover, in which he revealed that he had gotten sober.

The To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You star, 23, clarified those comments on the podcast, explaining that he now feels comfortable drinking again after taking a year off from alcohol and drugs.

“I know that people were surprised, I know that people were supportive, which is nice,” he said of the reaction to his Harper’s Bazaar interview.

“My relationship with sobriety is a little different,” Centineo continued. “I got clean for a year, I just said, ‘I’m gonna take a year off.’ And I then went back to drinking, but I left a lot in the past.”

“There’s a lot that I don’t do anymore,” the actor said, presumably referencing his past drug use. “But when I have to work, I cut out everything.”

“Coffee is way better!” he joked.

Centineo used the magazine interview as a chance to further open up about using drugs from the time he was 17 to the day before his 21st birthday.

“There’s a syndicate of, like, 500 to 1,000 kids in the entertainment industry that are all trying to make it right now that all they do Monday to Monday is party every night,” the Perfect Date star told Harper’s Bazaar.

Centineo — who rose to fame in the 2018 To All the Boys movie — continued on to say that his favorite thing to do with friends was “take Molly and talk for five hours and like get to the bottom of some really deeply philosophical existential questions.”

“There wasn’t really much I wouldn’t do. I never ever injected anything, which is good,” he said. “I smoked a lot of things. I was really upset, man. It was a really dark time in my life.”

