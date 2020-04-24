Did Noah Centineo Split from Girlfriend Alexis Ren? Stars Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

Image zoom Broadimage/Shutterstock

Has Noah Centineo split from his model girlfriend Alexis Ren?

The Charlie’s Angels actor, 23, has unfollowed Ren from Instagram and deleted any photos in which they appeared together from his account. Ren, 23, has also deleted posts from her Instagram which previously featured Centineo.

The two first made their relationship official in October when they stepped out together at a UNICEF Halloween party. Later that night, the couple was also spotted holding hands outside the event.

In February, Centineo opened up about their relationship just weeks after he posted about them for the first time on Instagram. (The actor has since deleted that post.)

“Yeah, it’s been a minute,” he recently told Men’s Harper’s Baazar of dating Ren. “It’s the longest relationship I’ve ever been in. She’s very good at monogamy. Actually, I love monogamy too.”

He also revealed he is not into one-night stands.

“Dude, you ever actually have one? Ninety percent of the time, they’re not good,” he said.

Ren also opened up about Centineo in November, telling E! News, “He’s amazing.”

Image zoom Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren BG027/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

“His heart is really that genuine,” Ren said at the time. “He has a heart of gold, and he’s that much of a dork in real life, too.”

As for their date nights, Ren said they were both “spontaneous.”

“It’s different every time because I’m very spontaneous and so is he,” she said. “It just depends on what we’re trying to do for each other. He likes to paint, so I took him to paint one time. Just little fun things. We both love art, so we love doing art together.”

Ren previously dated her Dancing with the Stars partner Alan Bersten during their time on the show last year. In December 2018, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair had broken up.

Meanwhile, Centineo was previously linked to Lily Collins, but PEOPLE later confirmed that the two were not an item.

In September 2018, Centineo told PEOPLE that he was “single” and denied rumors that he was dating his To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before costar Lana Condor.

“From what she’s told me and from what I’ve seen, she’s so happy with her man, and I’m so happy for her with her man,” Centineo said at the time. “Yeah, just friends. Lovely, lovely friends. She’s my favorite.”