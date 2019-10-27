Red Carpet Debut! Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren Are Hand-in-Hand at L.A. Event

Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren are officially dating.

The pair made their red carpet debut at the UNICEF Masquerade Ball in Los Angeles on Saturday night, confirming weeks of rumors that the two are an item.

For the festivities, Ren, 22, wore a sexy backless silver dress with a thigh-high slit and matching silver heels, while Centineo, 23, kept things casual in a black blazer, white sneakers and his new buzz cut. In keeping with the masquerade theme, the actor also wore a silver mask on top of his head.

Later in the night, the couple was also spotted holding hands outside the event.

Centineo and Ren were first romantically linked in late September.

Ren previously dated her Dancing with the Stars partner Alan Bersten during their time on the show last year. In December 2018, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair had broken up.

Meanwhile, Centineo has kept quiet about his love life. The Perfect Date actor was previously linked to Lily Collins, but PEOPLE later confirmed that the two were not an item.

In September 2018, Centineo told PEOPLE that he was “single” and denied rumors that he was dating his To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before costar Lana Condor.

“From what she’s told me and from what I’ve seen, she’s so happy with her man, and I’m so happy for her with her man,” Centineo said at the time. “Yeah, just friends. Lovely, lovely friends. She’s my favorite.”