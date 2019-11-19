Noah Baumbach Says Ex-Wife Jennifer Jason Leigh Likes His Divorce Drama Marriage Story 'a Lot'

Noah Baumbach is opening up about how his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Jason Leigh, reacted to his very personal drama, Marriage Story.

The director, 50, spoke to WSJ. magazine about his film which follows the marital deterioration between a director named Charlie (Adam Driver) and his theater actress wife Nicole (Scarlett Johansson).

The film may be a reflection of Baumbach’s own divorce from Leigh, 57, who he was married to from 2005 to 2013.

“I showed her the script,” Baumbach said. “And then I showed her the movie a little bit ago. She likes it a lot.”

Baumbach shares a 9-year-old son with Leigh, Rohmer Emmanuel. The director, who is also known for Frances Ha, Greenberg and The Meyerowitz Stories, also shared a final cut of the film with his current partner, Greta Gerwig.

“Greta was a part of it from the beginning, too,” Baumbach said. “I mean, we’re in a constant dialogue. I think the first time I showed it to her, she watched it in the cutting room and sent a photo of herself crying after the opening montage.”

He continued, “My response was, ‘Put your phone away!’ But I mean, she’s part of it in so many ways too, and I want to impress her all the time anyway — so I was excited by her reaction.”

Baumbach and Gerwig welcomed a son together in March 2019, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE. The two first met when Baumbach cast her to star opposite Ben Stiller in his 2010 film Greenberg.

They’ve continued to collaborate with the films Frances Ha and Mistress America, which they both co-wrote together.

The couple has kept their relationship mostly private, but they attended the 2018 Golden Globe Awards and the Academy Awards together when Gerwig was nominated for directing and writing Lady Bird.

In July, it was reported the two would be co-writing a live-action Barbie movie set to star Margot Robbie.

Marriage Story is now playing in select theaters and arrives on Netflix Dec. 6.