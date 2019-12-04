Watch the First Trailer for Daniel Craig's Final James Bond Film No Time to Die

The first look at Daniel Craig‘s swan song has arrived.

The 51-year-old actor is staring as James Bond for the final time in the upcoming No Time to Die. And judging from the trailer which dropped on Wednesday, he’s going out with a bang.

In the action-packed preview, Craig’s Bond finds himself in another series of high-speed car chases and dangerous fights, even jumping from a bridge in one of the most eye-catching stunts.

He’ll also be face-to-face with two enemies — the mysterious, masked Safin (played by Oscar-winner Rami Malek), and former supervillain Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz), who Bond previously opted not to kill at the end of 2015’s Spectre.

That dangerous duo appears to be enough to pull Bond out of the tranquil life in Jamaica he was enjoying after leaving active service.

Per the studio’s description of the film, in No Time To Die, Bond’s peace is short-lived when an old friend from the CIA turns up asking for assistance. Bond’s mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous — leading Bond to do everything he can to stop Safin and a dangerous new technology.

No Time to Die is the 25th movie in the James Bond film series, which began with 1962’s Dr. No.

The film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (Netflix’s Maniac), who took over duties after the original director, Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire), dropped out in August 2018.

Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel), Billy Magnussen (Game Night), Ana De Armas (Blade Runner 2049), David Dencik and newcomer Dali Benssalah also star.

A total of six actors have portrayed the secret agent created by novelist Ian Fleming in 1953 over the course of his time on the big screen — including Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan.

Craig took over the role from Brosnan for 2006’s Casino Royale, and went on to reprise the character in 2008’s Quantum of Solace, 2012’s Skyfall, and Spectre.

His participation in No Time to Die had been rumored to be his last, something he confirmed during a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last month.

“Are you done with Bond?” Colbert asked Craig, to which the actor replied, “Yes.”

“It’s done,” he added.

Earlier in the week, Craig also opened up about moving on from the action film franchise. “Someone else needs to have a go,” he told German outlet Express, according to Esquire.

Craig has long had a complicated relationship with the franchise.

“This may be hard to believe, but I love the fact I’m Bond. We’re in rare air, making Bond movies. It is one of the most intense, fulfilling things I’ve ever done, but it takes a lot of energy and I’m getting old,” Craig told The Sunday Times in November. “I’m getting creaky.”

No Time to Die is set to hit theaters on April 10, 2020.