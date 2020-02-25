No Time to Die Director Teases 'the Final Chapter' for Daniel Craig as James Bond

Daniel Craig‘s time as James Bond is coming to a close.

The actor, 51, will wield the iconic character’s guns one last time with the April release of No Time To Die, directed by Cary Fukunaga.

Fukunaga, 42, shared a behind the scenes look at the upcoming movie in which he says, “This will be the final chapter for Daniel Craig.”

The director and writer, who has also worked on the first season of True Detective, Jane Eyre and Beasts of No Nation, also hinted at what fans could expect in the latest installment.

“For me, as a writer and director, it was essential to rediscover Bond. Where is he? After five years of retirement, who has he become?” Fukunaga says. “He’s sort of a wounded animal, struggling with his role as a double-0. The world’s changed, the rules of engagement aren’t what they used to be.”

He adds, “The people close to Bond, those he considers to be family, are at great risk.”

“From the moment he’s called to action to the end of the film it’s a race; not only to save the world but their lives,” Fukunaga explains. “We aimed to do something extraordinary with this one.”

“Everything that has been unsaid will finally be said,” he adds.

In November, Craig confirmed No Time To Die would be his final film portraying the British MI6 agent since he first took up the mantle in 2006’s Casino Royale.

When asked by Stephen Colbert during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert if he was “done” playing the spy, Craig said, “Yes.”

“It’s done,” the actor added.

Earlier that month, Craig also opened up about moving on. “Someone else needs to have a go,” he told German outlet Express, according to Esquire.

No Time To Die is in theaters April 10.