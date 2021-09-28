Phoebe Waller-Bridge is only the second female screenwriter in the James Bond movie franchise based on Ian Fleming's spy novels

No Time to Die Cast Raves About Movie's Writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge: 'One of the Best Around'

The cast of No Time to Die is praising Fleabag Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her contributions to the action film.

During this week's The Graham Norton Show, airing Friday, Daniel Craig, Lashana Lynch and Léa Seydoux rave about Waller-Bridge's hand in elevating the 25th film in the James Bond franchise based on author Ian Fleming's spy novels.

Waller-Bridge, known for Fleabag and Killing Eve, was brought on as one of four screenwriters and became the second female to write a Bond script. (Johanna Harwood was the first and credited for her work on 1962's Dr. No and 1963's From Russia with Love, both for which Sean Connery played Bond.)

"She changed things, she's great," Seydoux, 36, tells host Graham Norton after he asks about Waller-Bridge's influence on the No Time to Die script. "I saw her briefly on set, I wish I had more time with her.

Craig, who is playing Bond for the fifth and final time, also shares that Waller-Bridge's time on the Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed film was brief.

"We didn't have enough time with her. She's very, very, very busy," the actor, 53, says. "We got her for snippets, she came in and she had a big influence on the script. She's one of the best around. She freed up a lot of things, allowed us to be a bit... For Lashana, she was really important and crucial."

With her role as Nomi, Lynch portrays the first Black female 00 agent.

"She was brilliant," Lynch, 33, says of Waller-Bridge. "As soon as she was on board, I secretly said, 'I'm in Fleabag like unofficially. This is great. I'm auditioning for Fleabag.' "

The Captain Marvel star adds, "We had a very direct conversation about who she should be and I said my thoughts and she was like, 'Yeah.' Just that, I'm going to write that. That's exactly what it is."

Lashana Lynch, Daniel Craig and Léa Seydoux attend the World Premiere of "NO TIME TO DIE" at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty

Fans have waited a long time to see the latest installment in the Bond franchise.

No Time to Die was originally set for release in April 2020 before being postponed as a result of the COVID pandemic. It was first rescheduled to November 2020 and then April 2021 before finally landing on an Oct. 8 release date.

The movie follows Bond coming out of retirement after he's recruited by Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) to help find a missing scientist. Soon, Bond becomes immersed in a menacing mission that puts him at odds with his newest adversary, Safin (Rami Malek), who has his hands on dangerous new technology.

Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes and Christoph Waltz also star in the film.