Nipsey Hussle, Carrie Fisher to Be Honored Posthumously with Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Carrie Fisher and Nipsey Hussle are set to be posthumously honored with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The late actress and rapper are part of the Walk of Fame Class of 2022, which was announced Thursday. The 38 recipients, who were chosen by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, represent some of the biggest names in motion pictures, television, music, theater and sports.

The Black Eyed Peas, George E. Clinton Jr., Ashanti, DJ Khaled, Avril Lavigne, Los Huracanes Del Norte and Martha Reeves will receive recognition for their accomplishments in recording.

In the live theater category, Patti LuPone, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis, Jr. and Angelica Vale will be honored. Richard Blade is the single radio honoree, and Michael Strahan will be recognized for sports entertainment.

Hong, with 672 acting credits since beginning his Hollywood career in the early 1950s, is being honored after fellow actor Daniel Dae Kim launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Hong's nomination process.

"It's time James Hong was honored in the way he deserves, and it's time to show him how much he - and all the actors of color of earlier generations - have done to pave the way for us today," Kim wrote at the time.

Reacting to Hong's induction to the Walk of Fame on Thursday, Kim wrote on Twitter that hearing the news brought him "immense joy."

Also on Thursday, some of the Class of 2022 reacted to being chosen for a star on the Walk of Fame. Strahan tweeted that he was "all smiles" after finding out the news.

"To everyone out there, don't let anyone limit what you can achieve," he wrote.

Thompson wrote on Instagram that he was "completely humbled" by the news, giving a shoutout to "some faves" of his, including Robinson Peete, King, Allen and Strahan.

Ashanti also reacted to her induction, saying in a video message on social media that she is "so humbled and honored and excited," adding that it's "so crazy how God's timing works," since her star ceremony will fall on the same year as the 20th anniversary of her debut album.

