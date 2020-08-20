"I really miss going to work and seeing the gang and the crew," Nikolaj Coster-Waldau tells PEOPLE of Game of Thrones

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau on Life After Game of Thrones and New Movie The Silencing : ‘I Miss My Friends’

It's been a year since Nikolaj Coster-Waldau bid farewell to Game of Thrones where he made lifelong connections with many members of the HBO show's sprawling cast.

"I miss my friends on the show," the Danish actor, who played Jaime Lannister in the series, says in this week's issue of PEOPLE. "You spend almost 10 years together and you become friends. I really miss going to work and seeing the gang and the crew. It was a great group of people."

After receiving an Emmy nomination for his last season on Game of Thrones (marking his second nod for the show) in 2019, Nikolaj's been keeping busy by splitting his time between Denmark and Los Angeles, making films in Hollywood and overseas. His latest, The Silencing, sees the actor, 50, play a grieving father trying to hunt down his daughter's kidnapper.

Nikolaj, who's a father to two daughters — Fillippa, 19, and Safina, 16 — with his wife Nukaaka, 49, describes the plot of The Silencing as "the nightmare scenario."

"I think from the moment you become a parent, the idea of something happening to your children, it scares the sh-- out of you," he says. "But I didn't go around thinking about losing my daughters all the time because I would've gone crazy."

Nikolaj and Nukaaka, who's a former Miss Greenland, have been married for 23 years. Asked what the secret to a long marriage is, Nikolaj says, "We like each other. I think that's a good start."

"I just got really lucky when I met her," he adds. "I don't know if there is a secret. I don't have a potion that I can pass on."