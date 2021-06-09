Nikki Reed Reveals She Feuded with Evan Rachel Wood for 'a Couple of Years' Before Growing Close

"We were too young to realize this at the time, but there were a lot of people that were kind of pitting us against each other," Nikki Reed said

Nikki Reed is coming clean about her years-long feud with Evan Rachel Wood.

While recently chatting with Story + Rain's Editor-in-Chief Tamara Rappa for the publication's podcast series, the 33-year-old actress opened up about her feud with her Thirteen costar and how motherhood eventually helped the pair mend their relationship.

Detailing that she and Wood, also 33, "had a couple of years" where the two "didn't speak," Reed explained that "we were too young to realize this at the time, but there were a lot of people that were kind of pitting us against each other, and making it a competitive atmosphere. Which, now, in hindsight, I'm like, 'Of course, because isn't that the recipe for how [to] treat all young women in this industry?'"

Thirteen, the 2003 teen drama movie - which was directed by Catherine Hardwicke - follows a junior high school student and her relationship with a troubled classmate. Alongside Hardwicke, 65, the script was also written by Reed and based loosely on her own life.

thirteen

Continuing to speak candidly about her then-bumpy relationship with Wood, the Twilight star said, "But the amazing thing is that her and I have reconnected. In our early 20's I reached out and I was like, 'Hey, what happened?! You know, I love you so much, and I don't know what happened.'"

Woods' response, Reed said, mimicked her own, so the pair then meet up one day to go over what went wrong.

"We sat down together and we had two hours of just, like, vomiting up all of our feelings and emotions about the process," Reed said. "We really connected the dots and moved past it in that one sit-down."

"She and I are so close now," the actress continued, before adding that the two "speak weekly, sometimes daily" and "Facetime together."