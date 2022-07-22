Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Nikki Blonsky Says Amanda Bynes Friendship on Hairspray Was 'So Real': I Want to 'Give Her a Big Hug'

Nikki Blonsky is looking back with fondness at her "so real" friendship with Amanda Bynes.

"We were always bouncing around set, dancing and singing and having a good time," the 33-year-old actress tells PEOPLE for the 15th anniversary of Hairspray, in which Bynes, now 36, played Penny Pingleton, the best friend of Blonsky's protagonist Tracy Turnblad.

"So definitely what you saw on screen was so real — that friendship was so real," she adds.

Blonsky says she was a huge fan of Bynes even before they starred in Hairspray together, from her roles in All That and The Amanda Show.

"I was obsessed," she says. "So to work with somebody whose humor was equivalent to a young Lucille Ball — I mean, just a brilliant actress. And I'm just so thankful that I had such a great experience and that we got to play such best friends."

HAIRSPRAY, Elijah Kelley (front left), Zac Efron (center, left, rear), Amanda Bynes (rear right center), Nikki Blonsky (front right), 2007. Hairspray (2007) | Credit: New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection

Blonsky tells PEOPLE that she and Bynes "kept in touch for a while," and that she will "always" have "love" for her former costar.

"I always wish her nothing but the best," she adds. "I hope I get to give her a big hug someday because I have always loved Amanda hugs. They're great. They're the best."

A film adaptation of the 2002 Broadway musical of the same name (itself based on John Waters' 1988 movie starring Ricki Lake), Hairspray follows plucky teen Tracy Turnblad as she chases big-star dreams while fighting for racial equality amid the turbulent civil landscape of 1960s Baltimore.

Blonsky tells PEOPLE she still has a close relationship with onscreen mom Travolta, 68, and has reconnected with several other Hairspray cast members over the years, including Snow, 36, "a couple summers ago at the Nantucket Film Festival." She reveals, "We both just screamed because we were so happy to see each other and I love her."

Hairspray 15th anniversary John Travolta and Nikki Blonksy in Hairspray (2007) | Credit: Courtesy Warner Bros.

"And I had spoken to Elijah a couple of times and he is just always one of my favorite people that I've ever worked with," Blonsky says. "He's so fun, and nobody has a sense of humor like that guy. He is the prankster of all pranksters. So I love him as well."

Director Adam Shankman still keeps in touch with many of the actors as well. He tells PEOPLE, "I was just with Marsden doing Disenchanted [the upcoming sequel to 2007's Enchanted, which Shankman, 57, is directing], so that was that. I just got a text from Latifah. I talked with John Travolta recently. Michelle, I'm having dinner with soon. Brittany Snow, I just talked to. Nikki, I've been in touch with. I haven't talked to Amanda. Zac, I talked to about a year ago when he was in Australia. I had an exchange with Elijah recently ... he had just gotten a job that I was super proud of him [for]."

"So we just get in touch with each other, give each other virtual love. Some of us see each other, but truly, if you look at everybody's lives, we're super busy," Shankman adds. "Everybody's booked and blessed. I'm super happy for everybody."