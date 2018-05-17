Nikki Bella's Bond with Sister's Baby Birdie Made John Cena Nervous Before Split

Nikki Bella has babies on her mind.

In a new clip from the upcoming premiere of Total Bellas on Sunday, Brie Bella brings her daughter Birdie to visit sister Nikki and then-fiance John Cena in San Diego.

And all seems to be going well for the group — until Nikki suggests putting a nursery in the house for Birdie.

“I wish she was staying here,” Nikki says to Brie. “We need to make it a nursery.”

But when Nikki turns to look at Cena, he has a blank expression on his face as he sits there quietly.

Nikki admits that she never thought she could have such a strong “connection with a baby.”

“I just look at Birdie’s face and never thought I could have this connection with a baby,” Nikki says during an on-camera interview with Brie. “I want to give her everything and make sure she has the greatest life. I’ve never felt that unconditional love.”

Brie then suggests that perhaps her bond with Birdie is a sign.

“Or Birdie is placed here on this planet to let you know you can have a connection like that with your own,” she says.

Nikki called off her engagement to Cena three weeks before they were meant to walk down the aisle. Sources previously told PEOPLE that her decision to break up was due to their differing stances on marriage and having kids.

John Cena and Nikki Bella Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: John Cena Addresses His Split from Ex-Fiancée Nikki Bella, Says Calling Off Engagement ‘Sucks’

Both Cena and Nikki have suggested a reconciliation is possible in recent interviews. The WWE Diva, 34, opened up about her relationship with Cena, 40, while promoting Total Bellas in New York on Wednesday, telling PEOPLE she’s hopeful that they will still get married one day.

“Only time can tell,” she said. “I definitely do [think we will get married]. I think he’s Mr. Right. He’s Prince Charming. He’s an amazing man. I hope that our paths do come back together and I think they will.”

Total Bellas premieres May 20 at 9 p.m. ET, on E!