Nicollette Sheridan Calls Felicity Huffman's Alleged Involvement in College Scam 'Disgraceful'

Nicollette Sheridan is opening up about Felicity Huffman's alleged involvement in a nationwide college bribery scandal

By
Alexia Fernandez
March 18, 2019 03:27 PM

Nicollette Sheridan is sounding off on Desperate Housewives costar Felicity Huffman‘s alleged involvement in a massive college bribery scandal.

The actress, 55, opened up to Access in an interview published on Monday while promoting her new role in Dynasty.

“We don’t know the facts. But we could be extremely disturbed by the entitlement, the power, the money that could take away from those less privileged and that to me is disgraceful,” Sheridan said.

The actress and Huffman, 56, costarred together alongside Eva Longoria, Teri Hatcher and Marcia Cross in the hit show Desperate Housewives which first premiered in 2004.

Sheridan said only time would tell where Huffman “really stands” in terms of her alleged involvement in the scheme, which came to light last week.

“I think there are ways to remedy a system that isn’t working and that I think has been broken for a long time,” Sheridan said. “It’s troublesome, it’s troublesome because it could change the life path of a child that is deserving.”

Nicollette Sheridan, Felicity Huffman
Dia Dipasupil/Getty; Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Huffman was one among 49 others who were named in an alleged conspiracy to defraud and undermine competitive student admissions at elite colleges and universities including Yale, Georgetown, the University of Southern California and Stanford, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts.

Fuller House actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were also named. Huffman’s husband, actor William H. Macy, was not indicted.

RELATED: ‘Outraged’ Mom Sues Felicity Huffman & Lori Loughlin for $500 Billion Over College Scam Scandal

Huffman is accused of allegedly donating $15,000 to a company in exchange for its help to fraudulently boost their daughter’s SAT scores, according to the indictment obtained by PEOPLE.

Authorities and the charging document allege that Huffman and Macy aligned with William Singer, a “cooperating witness” in the investigation who runs a college preparatory business and started the Key Worldwide Foundation that accepted the couple’s $15,000 donation.

(from left to right) Nicollette Sheridan, Marcia Cross, Eva Longoria, Felicity Huffman and Teri Hatcher
Andrew Eccles/ABC via Getty

Singer, who has pleaded guilty to his role in the scandal, met with the couple in their Los Angeles home and allegedly told them a proctor could boost their daughter’s SAT results by secretly correcting any incorrect test answers.

According to the indictment, Singer “advised investigators that Huffman and her spouse agreed to the plan.”

RELATED: Inside Felicity Huffman’s Wiretapped Calls in Alleged College Cheating Scam: ‘So Academically Driven’

PEOPLE was unable to reach a representative for Huffman and Macy.

Huffman’s next preliminary court hearing is scheduled for March 29 at a Boston court, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Skip
