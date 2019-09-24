Nicole Murphy Says Kissing Married Antoine Fuqua Was a 'Mistake': 'I Wish It Didn't Happen'

Nicole Murphy says she regrets kissing married director Antoine Fuqua after they were caught in widely seen photos.

Murphy, 51, made an appearance at The Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday where she spoke about photos the showed her kissing Fuqua, 53, in July while at the poolside in Italy.

“It was a frozen in time thing. Trust me, I wish it didn’t happen,” Murphy told host Wendy Williams. “It was a moment where I should’ve thought more through the situation. Made better judgments. It’s something I apologized for.”

Murphy also claimed the statement released on her behalf after the scandal was not by her.

“There was a statement that was released, I didn’t put out that statement,” Murphy said. “I was out there for business, there was familiar faces out there, it happened. I was at the pool, we were on a different timezone, I had a hard time staying awake, I was drinking an espresso.”

She continued, “It was a moment that should not have happened. I’m a human being, it was a mistake. Women, this could happen to you, do your research.”

Image zoom Nicole Murphy, Antoine Fuqua Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Murphy added she did not know and was not friends with Fuqua’s wife, actress Lela Rochon.

“Social media had it [that we] were we were family friends, [I was] at their wedding. None of that is true, I don’t know her like that. I know him just by seeing them at events,” Murphy said. “It says I broke up someone’s marriage, which is absolutely false. I never did that.”

In July, Murphy kissed Fuqua by a hotel’s pool in Italy. Fuqua has been married to actress Lela Rochon since 1999 and the pair shares two children: daughter Asia, 16, and son Brando, 15. The director also has a son, Zachary, from a previous relationship.

The two were in town for the Ischia Global Festival where Fuqua, who directed Training Day, received the director of the year award.

“Antoine and I friends. We ran into each other while we both were in Europe,” Murphy said in a statement previously obtained by PEOPLE. “Without going into the entire situation, I want to apologize to my family, and to Lela and the Fuqua family for what transpired.”

She continued, “It was not my intention to be in this situation. I do not condone women kissing or interacting in anyway [sic] inappropriately with a married man.”

“I too was once married and I would never intentionally undermine another woman, despite what has been written,” she added.

After the news broke, Rochon deleted both of her Twitter and Instagram accounts. Rochon has since reactivated her Instagram account.

Murphy was previously married to Eddie Murphy from 1993 to 2006 and the former couple has five children together: son Miles, 26, and daughters Bria, 19; Shayne, 24; Zola, 19; and Bella, 17.

She dated Good Morning America‘s Michael Strahan from 2009 to 2014.