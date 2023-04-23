Nicole Murphy Praying 'Everything Works Out for The Best' for 'Brother' Jamie Foxx (Exclusive)

Nicole Murphy's heart is hurting for her "brother," Jamie Foxx.

The model has been friends with Foxx for decades, but she hasn't spoken to the ailing actor since he was hospitalized with a "medical complication" nearly two weeks ago.

"I just pray everything will be okay," the 55-year-old told PEOPLE on Saturday. "We love Jamie. You know, he's so talented and he's an iconic person. He's just amazing. He's like a brother to me, and I adore him."

"I really pray that everything works out for the best for him," she added.

Foxx's health is continuing to improve after being hospitalized in Georgia last week following what his daughter called a "medical complication."

Jamie Foxx.

"He's OK, thank God," a source recently told PEOPLE. "He's still in the hospital and doctors are running tests, but he's awake and alert. They're keeping him under observation."

Multiple sources have told PEOPLE that the Oscar winner, 55, is steadily improving as he works toward recovery in a Georgia medical facility.

Foxx's daughter, Corinne Foxx, announced on April 11 that her father had sustained the medical complication, but little else has been shared publically since.

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," Corinne said in a statement written on behalf of the Foxx family after the hospitalization. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

Murphy's well-wishes came as she attended the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Foxx, of course, is a big boxing fan and has often attended fights in Vegas. His absence wasn't lost on Murphy.

"He needs to be here, but he's gotta get well," she said.

Foxx's medical incident occurred while the actor was in Georgia to film Back in Action. It did not happen while he was on set, and he was not transported to the hospital by an emergency vehicle, PEOPLE confirmed.

Production resumed soon after on the set of the Netflix movie, in which Foxx stars alongside Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close. He was last seen filming on April 10. Due to his hospitalization, one stunt double stood in for Foxx and a second individual served as his photo double.