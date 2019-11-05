Nicole Murphy Reveals Her Mom Has Died: 'I Lost the Most Beautiful Person in the World'

Nicole Murphy is mourning the loss of her mother, who she announced died on Monday.

“Today I lost the most beautiful person in the world to me my mom,” the 51-year-old model wrote on Instagram on Monday alongside a photo of her parents, Eddie T. Mitchell and Ellen Mitchell.

“I love you so much. Thank you for all the beautiful times we had together. Now you can Rest In Peace with Dad. #purelove #mom #dad#youwillbemissed“

Several of Murphy’s friends shared their condolences on the post.

Sportscaster Mike Hill commented, “🙏🏽🙏🏽 Always here for you, Nik. In my prayers.”

“Sorry for your loss! Sending the prayer of comfort to you and your family 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾” added former WNBA player Lisa Leslie.

DJ Irie wrote in the comments, “Sending my deepest condolences Niki. I know exactly what you must be going through 💔”

A few hours later after the initial heartbreaking post, Murphy shared a slideshow of photos with her mom.

“Words can’t express how much I miss my best friend. I love you mommy.. ❤️” she wrote in the caption.

More heartfelt words poured in the comments on the second post, including sympathy from her Hollywood Exes costars Mayte Garcia and Sheree Zampino.

“@nikimurphy so sorry for your loss,” wrote Garcia, 45. Zampino, 51, added, “My condolences- she was such a sweet & fun lady!”

In August, Murphy had shared a selfie from day out with her mom, captioning the snap simply, “Mom ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #love“

That post came just a few weeks after Murphy apologized for kissing married director Antoine Fuqua.

“Antoine and I friends. We ran into each other while we both were in Europe,” Murphy said in a statement after she was spotted in Italy locking lips with the Training Day director.

“Without going into the entire situation, I want to apologize to my family, and to Lela and the Fuqua family for what transpired,” her statement continued. “It was not my intention to be in this situation. I do not condone women kissing or interacting in anyway [sic] inappropriately with a married man.”

She added, “I too was once married and I would never intentionally undermine another woman, despite what has been written.”

A source told PEOPLE at the time that “it’s known that [Murphy and Fuqua] have been close friends for a long time and travel in the same circles.”

Murphy shares five children with Eddie Murphy, with whom she was married from 1993 to 2006. She also dated Michael Strahan from 2009 to 2014.