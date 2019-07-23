Nicole Murphy and Married Director Antoine Fuqua Spotted Kissing in Italy

Image zoom Antoine Fuqua and Nicole Murphy NEWSPRESS / BACKGRID

Nicole Murphy and Training Day director Antoine Fuqua were seen getting close in Italy.

Murphy, 51, and Fuqua, 53, were photographed kissing while out by their hotel’s pool on Saturday in Ischia, Italy. The two were in town for the Ischia Global Festival where Fuqua is set to receive the director of the year award.

Both held coffee cups as they shared a kiss, with Fuqua wearing a navy towel around his waist, while Murphy wore a bikini and a white sheer robe.

Fuqua has been married to actress Lela Rochon since 1999 and the pair shares two children: daughter Asia, 16, and son Brando, 15. The director also has a son, Zachary, from a previous relationship.

Reps for Fuqua, Rochon and Murphy did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

A source tells PEOPLE, Fuqua and his actress wife “were both together a few weeks ago at their son’s basketball game and looked like a happily married couple.”

Image zoom Antoine Fuqua and Lela Rochon

“She was wearing her ring and they seemed perfectly happy,” adds the insider.

A second source tells PEOPLE of Fuqua and Murphy, “It’s known that they’ve been close friends for a long time and travel in the same circles.”

The news comes as Rochon deleted both of her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Murphy was previously married to Eddie Murphy from 1993 to 2006 and the former couple have five children together: son Miles, 26, and daughters Bria, 19; Shayne, 24; Zola, 19; and Bella, 17.

She dated Good Morning America‘s Michael Strahan from 2009 to 2014.