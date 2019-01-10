Nicole Kidman Says She Would Have Loved More Kids with Keith Urban — But Is ‘So Grateful’

In a perfect world, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban would have had a huge brood of Kidman-Urban little ones.

“We go, ‘Oh gosh, I wonder if we met when we were 25, then we could have had 10 of them!’” Kidman, 51, tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story.

“But Keith says, ‘Stop the wanting mind.’ It’s far better to be completely in love and satiated with what you’ve been given, what we’ve been given.”

Parents to Sunday Rose, 10, and Faith Margaret, 8, the duo is devoted to their daughters – and to their quiet life in Nashville far from the Hollywood spotlight.

“My roots are deeply embedded here [in Nashville],” says the Destroyer star, who also has kids Isabella, 26, and Connor, 24, with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.

Much to her delight, her home with Urban is always brimming with their daughters’ buddies. “Our house is always full of kids,” she says. “Sometimes we have eight kids over for dinner after school.”

“I’m so grateful,” says Kidman of her family.

She’s also deeply grateful for her close bond with Urban, 51, and finds comfort in knowing they can navigate life’s trials as a team.

When Urban, who is sober and has spoken publicly about his past addiction issues, entered rehab shortly after their 2006 wedding, Kidman stood by him. It never occurred to her not to.

“Real love happens not when everything is going well but when things are going badly,” she says.

“It’s when human beings come together, if they’re going to, in a far deeper way. You’re then having to work together, and the ‘together’ is what it’s about. Keith and I talk about that, because that ultimately is the definition of marriage and union and commitment.”

Likewise, Urban was there for Kidman during one of her darkest times, in 2014.

“When my father died, Keith canceled his concert — he was about to walk onstage — and he got on a plane [to Australia],” she says. “He said, ‘This is why you have me. You don’t have to go through this alone.’ He came back that night, and I just fell into him. I was shattered.”

Kidman hopes the girls find strength from watching their parents’ healthy partnership up close. “To see a union that is deep and real and loving, which is what Keith and I both grew up with too, is always a good thing, I think,” she says.

