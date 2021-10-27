Nicole Kidman Wishes Husband Keith Urban the 'Happiest of Birthdays' with a Kiss: 'My Love'

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban tied the knot in 2006 and share daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 10

Nicole Kidman is making Keith Urban feel loved on his birthday.

The country singer turned 54 on Tuesday, and on Instagram, his Nine Perfect Strangers actress wife shared a sunny photo of herself kissing him on the side of the head while she wrapped her arms around him.

"Happiest of birthdays my love 🎂🎂🎂❤️❤️❤️," she captioned the post, which also showcased a glimpse of a party setup that included gold balloons for the occasion.

Kidman's 54th birthday fell on Father's Day earlier this year in June. Urban honored her for her special day, sharing a snapshot from their celebration and writing, "Happy happy birthday babygirl !!!!!!❤️🎊🎉😻👄" at the time.

"Happy Father's Day to all the fathers and father figures out there. My love to these two fathers in particular. #USFathersDay," wrote Kidman — who wed Urban in 2006 and shares daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 10, with him — for the holiday.

Kidman told Marie Claire Australia in October 2020 about how her husband has to retreat from their "female-heavy" family from time to time.

"We're definitely female-heavy! But as the girls say, 'The dog's a boy!' " said Kidman, adding: "At times, [Keith] just needs to escape with his guitar. Sometimes I'll find him in his closet playing guitar. That's when I know we really need to give him space."

"Oh, and he Googles cars — I'll know when he's stressed 'cause he's Googling cars," she continued at the time. "I couldn't care less what car I'm driving; you can pick me up in any old thing. But Keith and Faith love cars."

Kidman previously told PEOPLE that falling in love with Urban was "pretty intense." Early into their relationship, Kidman said she "believed by that point he was the love of my life. Maybe that's because I am deeply romantic, or I'm an actress, or I have strong faith as well, but I just believed, 'Oh, okay, here he is.' "

For Mother's Day in May, Urban credited their kids' kindness and compassion to Kidman.