Nicole Kidman to Receive 49th AFI Life Achievement Award: 'Screen Icon'

Nicole Kidman is receiving some lifelong recognition.

On Tuesday, the American Film Institute's Board of Trustees announced that it will present Kidman, 55, with the institute's Life Achievement Award, which it described as "the highest honor for a career in film."

Kidman, who most recently starred in April's The Northman, will receive the award at a gala tribute at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on Saturday, June 10, 2023. She is the 49th person ever to receive a Life Achievement Award from AFI and the first Australian actor ever to receive the honor, according to a release.

"Nicole Kidman has enchanted audiences for decades with the daring of her artistry and the glamour of a screen icon," Kathleen Kennedy, chair of the AFI Board of Trustees, said in a statement Tuesday. "

"She is a force both brave in her choices and bold in each performance," Kennedy added. "AFI is honored to present her with the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award."

Kidman, who has been nominated for five Academy Awards and won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2003 for her performance in The Hours, has also won a BAFTA Award, two Emmys and six Golden Globes in her nearly four decades-long career.

The actress has more than 90 acting credits to her name, including upcoming roles in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and the Amazon film Holland, Michigan.

In August, AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron announced during an earnings call that Kidman is set to retain her position as spokesperson for the company "for another full year" following her 2021 viral advertisement for AMC, which sees her wandering around a movie theater, marveling at the magic of film.

Nicole Kidman for AMC Theatres. AMC

"As Nicole Kidman reminds us in AMC's now iconic and revered advertising campaign, 'Given that Hollywood has great stories to tell,' it's clear that movie fans are ever so eager to enjoy those dazzling images on AMCs huge solo screens," he said.

The 60-second ad sees the actress enter an AMC theater after a rainstorm, as she explains that cinema lovers "come to AMC Theatres to laugh, to cry, to care, because we need that, all of us."

Kidman had a big hand in creating the ad, and admitted to GQ in an email in March, "I can't tell you why it worked or why it's gone viral."

"But what I can tell you is that the reaction is a direct result of the amount of people going back to theaters to enjoy the movies. And that is exciting," she added.