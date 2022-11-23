Nicole Kidman to Receive 49th AFI Life Achievement Award: 'Screen Icon'

Nicole Kidman will be the first Australian actor to receive the honor at a gala tribute on June 10, 2023

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 23, 2022 12:34 PM
Nicole Kidman attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty

Nicole Kidman is receiving some lifelong recognition.

On Tuesday, the American Film Institute's Board of Trustees announced that it will present Kidman, 55, with the institute's Life Achievement Award, which it described as "the highest honor for a career in film."

Kidman, who most recently starred in April's The Northman, will receive the award at a gala tribute at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on Saturday, June 10, 2023. She is the 49th person ever to receive a Life Achievement Award from AFI and the first Australian actor ever to receive the honor, according to a release.

"Nicole Kidman has enchanted audiences for decades with the daring of her artistry and the glamour of a screen icon," Kathleen Kennedy, chair of the AFI Board of Trustees, said in a statement Tuesday. "

"She is a force both brave in her choices and bold in each performance," Kennedy added. "AFI is honored to present her with the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award."

Kidman, who has been nominated for five Academy Awards and won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2003 for her performance in The Hours, has also won a BAFTA Award, two Emmys and six Golden Globes in her nearly four decades-long career.

The actress has more than 90 acting credits to her name, including upcoming roles in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and the Amazon film Holland, Michigan.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In August, AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron announced during an earnings call that Kidman is set to retain her position as spokesperson for the company "for another full year" following her 2021 viral advertisement for AMC, which sees her wandering around a movie theater, marveling at the magic of film.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/nicole-kidman/" data-inlink="true">Nicole Kidman</a> amc https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KiEeIxZJ9x0
Nicole Kidman for AMC Theatres. AMC

"As Nicole Kidman reminds us in AMC's now iconic and revered advertising campaign, 'Given that Hollywood has great stories to tell,' it's clear that movie fans are ever so eager to enjoy those dazzling images on AMCs huge solo screens," he said.

The 60-second ad sees the actress enter an AMC theater after a rainstorm, as she explains that cinema lovers "come to AMC Theatres to laugh, to cry, to care, because we need that, all of us."

Kidman had a big hand in creating the ad, and admitted to GQ in an email in March, "I can't tell you why it worked or why it's gone viral."

"But what I can tell you is that the reaction is a direct result of the amount of people going back to theaters to enjoy the movies. And that is exciting," she added.

Related Articles
margot robbie
Margot Robbie Says 'I, Tonya' Was First Movie to Make Her Feel Like a 'Good Actor'
Kevin Spacey arrives to attend a civil trial hearing on sexual abuse charges brought against him by Anthony Rapp in Manhattan federal court
Kevin Spacey to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award from Italy's National Museum of Cinema
Nicole Kidman amc https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KiEeIxZJ9x0
Nicole Kidman Signs 1-Year Deal to Return as AMC Theatres Spokesperson After 'Iconic' Ad Goes Viral
Angela Lansbury
Remembering Angela Lansbury's Life in Pictures
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Actress Angela Lansbury poses in the press room during The Olivier Awards 2011 at Theatre Royal on March 13, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)
Celebrities React to Angela Lansbury's Death: 'She, My Darlings, Was Everything'
"Hysteria" New York Special Screening
Angela Lansbury, Screen and Broadway Icon, Dead at 96
Brendan Fraser poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'The Whale' during the 2022 London Film Festival
Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional During 5-Minute Standing Ovation for 'The Whale' in London
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mgm/Kobal/Shutterstock (5880867m) Angela Lansbury The Picture Of Dorian Gray - 1945 Director: Albert Lewin MGM USA Film Portrait Drama Le Portrait de Dorian Gray (1945)
Angela Lansbury Wanted to Play Romantic Leads in Her Youth but Said She Didn't Have 'Chocolate-Box Looks'
Photo by Paramount/Rso/Kobal/Shutterstock (5886160ch) Olivia Newton-John, John Travolta Grease - 1978 Director: Randal Kleiser Paramount/Rso USA Film Portrait Grease (1978)
Olivia Newton-John Honored: 135 AMC Theaters Showing 'Grease' in Aid of Breast Cancer Research
Actress Angela Lansbury attends the inaugural Robert Osborne Celebration of Classic Film event at Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California, October 7, 2019.
Angela Lansbury to Receive Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre Award at 2022 Tonys
US actress Geena Davis accepts the Governors Award on behalf of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022.
Geena Davis Gives Special Shout-Out to Lizzo While Accepting Governors Award at 2022 Emmys
Julie Andrews AFI Portrait studio
See All the Stars at Julie Andrews' AFI Lifetime Achievement Ceremony
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren Receives Life Achievement Award at 2022 SAG Awards: 'It's Always S-A-G For Me'
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Honorary Doctorate Recipient Michelle Yeoh speaks on stage at the AFI Conservatory class of 2022 commencement ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 13, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Michelle Yeoh Tells AFI Graduates 'Don't Be Afraid to Fall' as She Receives Honorary Doctorate
Debbie Turner, Angela Cartwright, honoree Julie Andrews, Nicholas Hammond, Kym Karath, and Duane Chase
Julie Andrews Reunites with 'Sound of Music' Child Actors During Impromptu 'Do-Re-Mi' Singalong
helen mirren
Helen Mirren's Extraordinary Life and Career in Photos