Nicole Kidman Reveals Why She's 'Reluctant' to Talk About Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman is opening up about why she’s “reluctant” to talk about ex-husband Tom Cruise.

In an interview with New York Magazine for its Women and Power series, the actress, 51, revealed why she doesn’t like to talk about their 11-year marriage.

“Being married to Tom Cruise at 22 is something I’m always reluctant to talk about, because I’m married now to the man who is my great love, and it almost feels disrespectful,” Kidman said of her husband Keith Urban.

“That said, I got married very young, but it definitely wasn’t power for me — it was protection,” she continued. “I married for love, but being married to an extremely powerful man kept me from being sexually harassed. I would work, but I was still very much cocooned. So when I came out of it at 32, 33, it’s almost like I had to grow up.”

The Oscar-winning actress married Urban, 50, in 2006. The couple shares two daughters: Sunday Rose, 10, and Faith Margaret, 7. She also has two children with Cruise: daughter Isabella Jane, 25, and son Connor, 23.

Of the #MeToo movement, Kidman said, “Of course I’ve had #MeToo moments — since I was little!”

“But do I want to expose them in an article? No. Do they come out in my work? Absolutely,” the actress said. “I’m open and raw. I want to have my well of experience and emotion tapped into, used — and I’m not just talking about sexual harassment. I’m talking about loss, death, the full array of life.”

“But it has to be by the right people so it’s not abused again,” she added. “I’m making a movie with Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie and Roger Ailes.”

Kidman is playing former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson in the untitled movie, which centers on Ails, the former founder and Chairman and CEO of Fox News.

The mother of four also touched on her own power in Hollywood, revealing her upcoming film Destroyer “was hard to get made” despite her name being attached.

“You have a female director, Karyn Kusama. You have me in a lead role as an avenging undercover cop who looks the way I look in that movie — not glamorous,” Kidman said. “It’s about a very complicated, angry woman. People are not going, “We can’t wait to make this film!””

Kidman has been hard at work on another film, Boy Erased, which follows a teenage boy who is outed to his religious parents and later forced to attend a gay conversion therapy program.

Destroyer is in theaters Dec. 25, while Boy Erased will be released on Nov. 2.