Nicole Kidman Jokes About Being 'Almost Back on the Right Foot' as She Recovers from Broken Ankle

Nicole Kidman is on the mend after she broke her ankle while going on a run.

On Saturday, the Bombshell star, 52, shared an update on her injury with fans, thanking everyone for the "well wishes" as she recovers at home.

"Thank you for all the well wishes and love ❤️," she wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie of her and husband Keith Urban. "I’m back on the right track… and almost back on the right foot 😉."

News of Kidman's injury was first made known on Tuesday when Urban appeared on the Australian show The Project.

"She broke her ankle so there’s not been a whole lot of dancing in the house," Urban, 52, said. "About five weeks ago, she was running around the neighborhood as she does and just didn’t see a pothole and rolled her ankle and got a small break in her ankle."

The country singer continued, "She's been relegated to the boot for the last handful of weeks and is still getting through it. But her spirits have been amazing, I gotta say. She’s been handling it way better than I would’ve."

Kidman and Urban have been socially distancing at home with their two daughters — Sunday Rose, 11 and Faith Margaret, 9 — for the last couple of months amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

While speaking to Weekend Today recently, Urban admitted that he hasn't been much help when it comes to homeschooling their children.

"It's definitely not me, given I was a Caboolture High drop out at 15," Keith said when asked who has been teaching their two young daughters. Caboolture State High School is the Queensland high school Urban attended in Australia.

"Nic is better at it than me, I failed music," the Grammy Award-winner jokingly added.

Kidman is also mom to her children with ex-husband Tom Cruise, daughter Isabella, 27, and son Connor, 25.

Earlier this month, the Big Little Lies star opened up about what has been helping her get through this unprecedented time.

"What gives me hope right now is this Italian phrase 'Andrà tutto bene' which means 'everything will be alright!'" she shared on Instagram, telling her followers that during this downtime she's been taking up studying Italian "which has given me hope, solace and distraction."

"I’ve always been in love with Italy but to be able to rediscover the language right now has been such a saving grace for me," she wrote.