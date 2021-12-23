The actress has often been vocal about ageism and sexism in Hollywood

Nicole Kidman Says She's Been 'Turned Down' in Hollywood Because of Age: 'At About 40, You're Done'

Nicole Kidman is getting candid about ageism in the film industry, specifically toward women.

The 54-year-old actress recently spoke to Dujour about her latest film, Being the Ricardos, and reflected on her experience getting older and how it's impacted her treatment in Hollywood. Kidman admitted that older actresses typically get turned away from more roles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"There's a consensus in the industry that as a female actor, at about 40, you're done," she told the outlet.

"I never sat in a chair and heard someone say, 'You're past your due date,' but I've had times where you're turned down and the door is shut on you," she continued. "It's definitely changing and moving, but that's what Being the Ricardos is about."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Star Tracks: Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Kidman told Dujour that as an actress, "you've got to have a thick skin."

In Being the Ricardos, the Oscar winner stars as Lucille Ball, and she recently discussed feeling connected to the Hollywood legend because of similar experiences.

"There's a scene in it where they say, 'You're 39, and that's it. It's kind of over for you,' " Kidman recalled to Today this month. "I know that feeling. I sort of had that. And it was like, 'OK.' Where television suddenly opened a door for her, it opened a door for me. Around the same age, I was like, 'Gosh, that's kind of ... I know that feeling really deeply.' "

Kidman is often vocal about ageism, discussing the topic during her acceptance speech at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards where she praised the industry for becoming more accepting of women over 40.

"I want to thank you all for your trailblazing performances you're given over your career and how wonderful it is that our careers today can go beyond 40 years old," she said at the time. "Twenty years ago, we were pretty washed up by this stage in our lives, so that's not the case now.