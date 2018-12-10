See Nicole Kidman in Pink as Gretchen Carlson on Set of Roger Ailes Fox News Film

Nicole Kidman is onto her next role — as former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson.

The 51-year-old Oscar-winner stepped out on the set of her Roger Ailes movie for the first time dressed as Carlson, 52. Kidman wore a pink v-neck dress with a short, blonde bob reminiscent of the Fox & Friends cohost.

In August, news broke Kidman was in talks to play Carlson in Jay Roach’s film about the discredited former CEO of Fox News. At the time, Carlson responded to the casting news, saying, “I hope the true story is depicted.”

The film will center on Roger Ailes, former founder and Chairman and CEO of Fox News, who was forced to resign in 2016 following sexual harassment allegations surrounding his female colleagues, including Carlson and Megyn Kelly. The women who worked amid the toxic culture at Fox News played an instrumental role in Ailes demise.

Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson

The film also stars Charlize Theron as Kelly, Ashley Greene as Abby Huntsman, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow as Ailes, Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton and Allison Janney.

Theron, 43, stepped out dressed as Kelly, 47, in October and looked incredibly similar to the embattled anchor in a white T-shirt, jeans and Kelly’s signature blonde, wavy locks.

The actress emerged as Kelly on the same day sources told PEOPLE Megyn Kelly Today was canceled by NBC after the host’s controversial blackface comments.

The untitled-Roger Ailes film will be released in 2019.