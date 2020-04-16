Nicole Kidman Shares Sweet Throwback Photo with Bestie Naomi Watts as Watts Replies, 'I Love You'

Image zoom nicole kidman / Instagram

Nicole Kidman is taking a walk down memory lane!

The Academy Award-winning actress, 52, gave her best friend Naomi Watts a sweet social media shoutout on Wednesday, paying tribute to their decades-long friendship.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“My earliest #WCW’s,” she wrote alongside a throwback snap of the two stars and another pal, as all three women posed together for the camera while holding out one of their arms.

Sharing just how much she appreciated the affectionate message, Watts, 51, replied, “Love you ladies so much I love you.”

RELATED: Naomi Watts Says to ‘Stand Strong and Have Hope’ During ‘Awful Uncertainty’ of Coronavirus

Although the two actresses were already acquainted with one another before working together, their friendship took off when they both were cast in the 1991 film Flirting, which was one of Watts’ first film roles.

“We already knew each other but that’s when our friendship forged,” Watts previously told PEOPLE.

“We’ve gone through a lot together over a significant amount of time. That history binds you,” the Loudest Voice star said. “We have a strong respect and love for one another.”

Image zoom Naomi Watts and Nicole Kidman Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Kidman has also described their close bond as a sisterhood.

“We’ve known each other since we were teenagers. And actually, when I was thinking about it, I was like, it’s like my sister giving me this award tonight,” Kidman told PEOPLE in 2015, while honoring her pal at the Women in Film Crystal and Lucy Awards. “And we’re like sisters. I mean, we’ve known each other for so long, through so many things. And this is the kind of the sidebar of our life. Really, our life is all the personal stuff.”

“Back in the day, you fueled me with hope and encouragement. You kept saying, ‘Nai, one thing, one thing. That’s all it takes. It will change everything.’ And it’s only later that I realized the true power of that statement,” Watts added during her speech. “The sisterhood needs many more friends like you, and the world needs many more people like you.”

RELATED: Naomi Watts, Reese Witherspoon Post Sweet 50th Birthday Messages to Nicole Kidman

Without spilling too much about what spending time with the pair is like, Watts has hinted on more than one occasion that they definitely know how to have a good time.

“If you hang out with us, you’ll have fun,” Watts previously told PEOPLE. “I’ll promise you that.”