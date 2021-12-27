Nicole Kidman on Replacing Cate Blanchett in Lucille Ball Role: 'There's a Sacred Pact Among' Actors

Nicole Kidman stars as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Nicole Kidman is opening up about portraying Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos after Cate Blanchett was previously attached to the role.

Speaking with The New York Times on Sunday, Kidman, 54, discussed preparing to play the iconic comedian and I Love Lucy star for the new movie, directed by Aaron Sorkin. When asked whether joining after Blanchett, 52, no longer could do the film due to scheduling, Kidman shared the industry motto she holds about casting.

"I feel like there's a sacred pact among us all — whoever gets something, that's where it was meant to land," said Kidman.

Lucie Arnaz, the daughter of Ball and Desi Arnaz who served as an executive producer on Being the Ricardos, told the Times she was personally "devastated" when Blanchett no longer could do the project: "It just took too long and we lost her. I was devastated."

Before finding Kidman, Lucie said it was difficult finding the right fit to play her mother. "None of them made me happy. It was always like, who's the flavor of the month? Who's got the hot movie of the minute?" she recalled, adding of Kidman, "I thought that's good — we should only be looking at Australian actresses for this!"

Addressing initial backlash to her casting before anyone saw her final performance, Kidman said she avoids social media comments but still found out about reactions. She said, "I'm not on the internet and I definitely don't Google myself. But things trickle through."

Back in 2018, Blanchett (who currently stars in Don't Look Up and Nightmare Alley) told The Hollywood Reporter about planning to play Ball at the time: "I've long been obsessed by Lucille Ball. Who hasn't? ... It's a work in progress, but one I am very excited about."

Being the Ricardos also stars Javier Bardem as Desi, plus Nina Arianda, J.K. Simmons, Alia Shawkat, Tony Hale, Linda Lavin, Jake Lacy and John Rubinstein.

The movie takes place during one week of filming the couple's famous sitcom I Love Lucy, during which Lucy and Desi "are threatened by shocking personal accusations, a political smear, and cultural taboos," per the film's official description. Lucy and Desi were married in 1940 and later split in 1960.

Kidman previously said taking on the role of Ball was daunting because it was out of her "comfort zone," but added that she hoped she was funny as the famous comedian. Despite her self-doubt, Kidman got the approval Lucie, who praised the actress as "spectacular" in the role.

"What she did was astounding," Lucie told Palm Springs Life. "She's got such poise and class."

Kidman also told the Times about rehearsing to play Ball with help from her mom Janelle, who is a big fan of Ball. "She'd say, 'You got this word wrong,' and I'd go, 'Mom, just let me get to the end of the sentence before you correct me,' " remembered Kidman, adding, "Rule No. 1, don't learn lines with your mom."