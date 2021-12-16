Nicole Kidman Sparkles in Green at Being the Ricardos Australian Premiere with Husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are serving couple goals!

The actress and the singer, both 54, posed on the red carpet at the Australian premiere of Being the Ricardos at the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace in Sydney on Wednesday.

Styled by Julia von Boehm, Kidman — who portrays comedic legend Lucille Ball in the Aaron Sorkin film — dazzled in a green Etro dress paired with a matching Roger Vivier bag. She completed her look with silver Aquazzura heels and a curly updo.

Urban, with whom she shares daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 10, kept things classic with an all-black suit.

The couple's appearance comes after Kidman applauded her husband of 15 years for supporting her while she filmed the movie.

"He's just very supportive. He's in there going, 'I believe you can do it, go for it. What do we need to do to support you?' Which is a fantastic partner in life," Kidman told Extra at the film's New York City premiere.

Being the Ricardos tells the story of Ball's life with Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem), whom she married in 1940 and split from in 1960. The pair starred in the popular 1951 sitcom I Love Lucy.

While some fans criticized the casting of Kidman and Bardem, Sorkin defended his decision and explained the film centers mostly around Ball and Arnaz themselves rather than their I Love Lucy characters.

"I think that the people thought that we've cast them as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo," Sorkin told Entertainment Tonight in February. "The film takes place during a production week of I Love Lucy — a Monday table read to Friday audience taping, with a whole bunch of long flashbacks which are telling the story that got us here — and because there's a table read, there's rehearsals and then there's tape night, we do see moments of them being Lucy and Ricky Ricardo."

In November, Kidman said she "studied" and "learned" Ball's on-screen mannerisms to perfect her portrayal of the late star.

"It was my obsession to get it absolutely accurate," she said during a Q&A following a screening of the movie. "It was [Aaron Sorkin's] obsession to have this human being portrayed — what's behind the creation of Lucy Ricardo and who is the woman behind this character?"

She also recalled recreating the classic grape-stomping scene from the season 5 episode "Lucy's Italian Movie," explaining that real grapes were used and that she would have gladly filmed longer if needed because she was having such a great time.