Nicole Kidman Shares 'Favorite' Memories from Moulin Rouge in Honor of Film’s 20th Anniversary

Nicole Kidman and director Baz Luhrmann celebrated the 20th anniversary of Moulin Rouge with throwback photos from the iconic film

Nicole Kidman is looking back on her time playing Satine in Moulin Rouge.

On Monday, the 53-year-old actress was reminiscing on Instagram about a few of her favorite moments while filming the award-winning movie, in celebration of its 20th anniversary.

"Some of my favorite memories from #MoulinRouge!" she captioned the photos before adding one of her famous lines from the film. "The greatest thing you'll ever learn is just to love, and be loved in return ❤️ 20th anniversary is tomorrow!"

Many fans commented under the post, writing about their favorite scenes and quotes from the movie.

The film, also starring Ewan McGregor, premiered in 2001 at the Cannes Film Festival and was later nominated for eight Oscars at the 74th Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Kidman's role.

Last week, the film's director, Baz Luhrmann, also shared several posts ahead of the milestone anniversary, giving an inside look at the creative process that brought the movie to life.

He ended his tribute with a nod to Moulin Rouge! The Musical, which is coming back to Broadway on September 24.

In March, Christina Aguilera, Missy Elliott, Mýa, Pink, and Lil' Kim celebrated 20 years of their cover of "Lady Marmalade," the first single on the Moulin Rouge soundtrack.

Elliott, 49, posted the music video on Twitter, calling it "one of the biggest collabs in history." Mýa, 41, followed up with some photos and behind-the-scenes footage from the iconic video while Aguilera, 40, spoke to Cosmopolitan for the anniversary to discuss the empowering concept.