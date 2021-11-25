Nicole Kidman posed in a stunning beachside portrait with husband Keith Urban on Instagram on Thursday

Nicole Kidman Says She's 'Feeling Incredibly Grateful' with Husband Keith Urban On Thanksgiving

Nicole Kidman is "feeling incredibly grateful" this Thanksgiving.

The Oscar winner, 54, posted a stunning portrait to her Instagram feed on Thursday, in which she posed on a sunlit beach alongside her husband Keith Urban.

The country singer, also 54, wrapped his arms around Kidman's waist as she had one hand in her hair, smiling at the camera.

"Just feeling incredibly grateful 🧡" she captioned the romantic photo, timed for Thanksgiving Day.

Earlier this month the Nine Perfect Strangers star accompanied her husband of 15 years to the CMA Awards, where he performed his new song "Wild Hearts."

It's been a big month for Kidman as well, as the first trailer for her new film Being the Ricardos dropped, showing her portrayal of comedy and television legend Lucille Ball.

The Amazon Original film sees Kidman star alongside fellow Academy Award winner Javier Bardem, in the role of Ball's husband Desi Arnaz.

Alia Shawkat, Nina Arianda, J.K. Simmons, Linda Lavin and Tony Hale also star in the movie, which premieres in theaters on December 10, and on Amazon Prime on December 21.

In late October, Kidman again honored her husband on her social media, on the occasion of his birthday.

She included a sweet shot of the pair embracing outside near a body of water, along with a picture of birthday balloons at a Nashville Predators ice hockey game.

"Happiest of birthdays my love 🎂🎂🎂❤️❤️❤️" she wrote in the caption.